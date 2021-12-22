 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSMV Nashville)   Spiffy: Tennessee man delivers homemade cakes to assisted living centers. Disappointing: They're carrot cakes   (wsmv.com) divider line
48
    More: Sappy, Tennessee, Layer cake, grandmother's recipe, Baking, Cake, Nashville, Tennessee, Cakes, Butter  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 9:38 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not subby
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.


"Worse than urinal cakes carrot cakes are"
Yoda
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old people love carrot cake
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Old people love carrot cake


That is because they have no taste buds left.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I raise.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mike Gann started cracking eggs years ago

Gene Masseth approves.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude.  Carrot cake is like the only cake I can tolerate.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Looks like they took the carrot out already.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The recipe is a secret, the butter is not, for 2,000, most for people he doesn't know.

It took me a few tries to make sense out of that sentence.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Old people love carrot cake


Carrot cake is awesome, but as I've gotten older I've had to cut back.  The frosting is so sweet that it hurts my teeth.

I can see why someone might not like cake, but if you like cake... sweet, moist yummy stuff... I can't see how anyone could not like carrot cake.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.


The texture of coconut sucks. It's like chewing maggots.

Great in rum, though.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark: They were carrot and habenero cakes.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.


THIS!

/I literally said out loud when I read the headline 'What's wrong with carrot cake?'
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.

The texture of coconut sucks. It's like chewing maggots.

Great in rum, though.


Of course, the obvious question:  how do you know what chewing maggots is like?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So go to Austria and get a farking regular side up pineapple cake.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mom's recipe is oil and cream cheese frosting.  How can you not like that?

It's like 1/4 oil, that's how.  Learning is bad for you, sometimes.  But there's cream cheese frosting at the end of it.  Fat and sugar.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: SergeantObvious: Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.

The texture of coconut sucks. It's like chewing maggots.

Great in rum, though.

Of course, the obvious question:  how do you know what chewing maggots is like?


You haven't tried maggots? It like chewing coconuts.
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WTF else do you hate subby? Key lime pie? German chocolate cake? You tasteless fark.
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cream cheese frosting is a gift from the gods
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Local restaurant does a nice carrot-cake cheese-cake blend that's absolutely wonderful.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could be a lot worst. It could have been Lady Baltimore cakes.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I raise.

[i0.wp.com image 466x768]


Dylan Hollis - CHOCOLATE SAUERKRAUT CAKE (TikTok Vintage Recipe)
Youtube sHl2tKjtClc
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah. Subby employing "stop liking what I don't like" without realizing how much of a child they are being.

Classic.

Just like a really good carrot cake, ironically.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.

The texture of coconut sucks. It's like chewing maggots.

Great in rum, though.


One wonders how you know to make the comparison
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.


I'd edit that to, "Properly done carrot cake."  There's a bit more potential for farkups than the usual basic cake in the process - and some people realize the hell out of that potential.  Good carrot cake is excellent - but bad carrot cake is indeed something that should be served in Hell, or possibly Bakersfield if Hell proves to have standards
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ralphie May has something to say on the subject.

https://youtu.be/LnwrSqGr0dg
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Ah. Subby employing "stop liking what I don't like" without realizing how much of a child they are being.

Classic.

Just like a really good carrot cake, ironically.


Subby here. That's not ironic.

(And I actually like carrot cake. Don't tell the people in the mud pit fighting about it, though.)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: sandbar67: Old people love carrot cake

Carrot cake is awesome, but as I've gotten older I've had to cut back.  The frosting is so sweet that it hurts my teeth.

I can see why someone might not like cake, but if you like cake... sweet, moist yummy stuff... I can't see how anyone could not like carrot cake.


I still make my grandmother's ancient Carrot Cake recipe.   I agree about the frosting.   So.... I still use cream cheese, but I cut way, way back on the sugar and mix in a bit of heavy heavy cream to make it spreadable.   So, nice tangy cream cheese without the gack of too much sugar.   It also still really compliments the cake.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ifky: Could be a lot worst. It could have been Lady Baltimore cakes.


Try adding just a hint of orange zest.

Decadent.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: If you could choose only one type of cake to eat ever again Carrot Cake is one of only two possible choices. The other being German Chocolate Cake. Oh there are other good cakes, but nothing compares to these two.


While I am certainly down for some German Chocolate, my second choice would be Tres Leches.

OMG I can hurt myself on some Tres Leches Cake.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.

I'd edit that to, "Properly done carrot cake."  There's a bit more potential for farkups than the usual basic cake in the process - and some people realize the hell out of that potential.  Good carrot cake is excellent - but bad carrot cake is indeed something that should be served in Hell, or possibly Bakersfield if Hell proves to have standards


The bad version is what my mother made.. every year for my birthday
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Old people love carrot cake


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: fark you Subby carrot cake is delicious.


carrot cake is delicious.  I can put hella carrot cake away.
without the revolting icing of course... why make something balanced and quite delicately flavoured and then load sugar on with a plastering trowel?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: ifky: Could be a lot worst. It could have been Lady Baltimore cakes.

Try adding just a hint of orange zest.

Decadent.


Derp.   Reply fail.

Add orange zest to sweetened cream cheese for teh decadent.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: WTF else do you hate subby? Key lime pie? German chocolate cake? You tasteless fark.


'Murica?!?!
 
djfitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not everyone likes carrot. There, I said it.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Fark: They were carrot and habenero cakes.


That sounds delicious, a spicy carrot cake has always worked for me, using Habanero instead of or with ginger and cinnamon would be great. If you deseeded the Habanero it wouldn't even have to be that hot, more fruity.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Mom's recipe is oil and cream cheese frosting.  How can you not like that?

It's like 1/4 oil, that's how.  Learning is bad for you, sometimes.  But there's cream cheese frosting at the end of it.  Fat and sugar.


Do you know if that's a common way of making that kind of frosting? I always thought it was cream cheese and confectioners sugar.

/never made a carrot cake
//cream cheese frosting for carrot cake is far superior to any kind of butter cream frosting
///frosting
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I raise.

[i0.wp.com image 466x768]


Why in the name of all that's holy would someone ruin a chocolate cake by adding sauerkraut?!
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NINEv2: neongoats: WTF else do you hate subby? Key lime pie? German chocolate cake? You tasteless fark.

'Murica?!?!


Not to mention mom, apple pie, and baseball!!!

/I have little doubt that there are many that hate their mothers, apple pie, AND baseball
//Oxford comma ftw
///I prefer berry pies, especially blueberry.  But apple pie is still delicious. And, if movies are to believed and it is cooled adequately, quite good for farking.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What kinda slimey little communist shiat twinkle toed cocksucker doesn't like carrot cake? WTF is wrong with you subby?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theknuckler_33: NINEv2: neongoats: WTF else do you hate subby? Key lime pie? German chocolate cake? You tasteless fark.

'Murica?!?!

Not to mention mom, apple pie, and baseball!!!

/I have little doubt that there are many that hate their mothers, apple pie, AND baseball
//Oxford comma ftw
///I prefer berry pies, especially blueberry.  But apple pie is still delicious. And, if movies are to believed and it is cooled adequately, quite good for farking.


The movie lied. They're really not.

Well, at least that's what a friend told me.

Yeah. That's the ticket.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.