(SoraNews24)   This thief had a lot of balls   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aloe Blacc - I Need A Dollar (Official Video)
Youtube iR6oYX1D-0w
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was just practicing his kung fu

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So....he just walked up and took a ball machine.  Huh, well he said he wasn't stealing it, just taking it.  I'm not really sure what his plan was.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Happy Fun Ball - SNL
Youtube GmqeZl8OI2M
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was fed up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He got it wrong. A work uniform with a name tag and an embroidered company logo patch on his sleeve, a clip board with a plausible looking work order, and a two wheel dolly, he could have removed all the capsule machines.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a small ATM in that box.
 
freetomato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, that site is pretty interesting!
 
