(The Hill)   We ain't as young as we used to be   (thehill.com) divider line
12
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But TFG said it was just like the flu - would he lie?

/spoiler: of course he would, it comes more natural to him than breathing
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Excelsior: But TFG said it was just like the flu - would he lie?

/spoiler: of course he would, it comes more natural to him than breathing


The average death age from covid was higher than the average life expectancy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing ICU's weren't overcrowded then.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our healthcare sucked beforehand. It isn't going to get any better. Our leaders will never shut down because they are owned by corporations that believe workers are disposable.

I'm not surprised.
 
galahad05
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Our healthcare sucked beforehand. It isn't going to get any better. Our leaders will never shut down because they are owned by corporations that believe workers are disposable.

I'm not surprised.


Ask the European nobility about the disposability of the serfs after the black death....
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah whatever Submitter. I'm so over The Hill.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm an elder millennial so I'm already screwed for lifespan, but thanks for letting me know, Subby.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Death is but a door. Time is but a window.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Our healthcare sucked beforehand. It isn't going to get any better. Our leaders will never shut down because they are owned by corporations that believe workers are disposable.

I'm not surprised.


More to the point they are in the business of denying coverage
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

galahad05: sinner4ever: Our healthcare sucked beforehand. It isn't going to get any better. Our leaders will never shut down because they are owned by corporations that believe workers are disposable.

I'm not surprised.

Ask the European nobility about the disposability of the serfs after the black death....


opherworld.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Newsflash: when a healthcare system sucks in good times, it sucks even worse when times are bad. Also, it is good to be rich and in good health than to be poor and sick.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Death is but a door. Time is but a window.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
