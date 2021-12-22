 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Robert E. Lee's time capsule does *not* contain his secret plan to restore the Confederacy   (wavy.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2021 at 1:41 AM



Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But it does have updated draft of the C.S.A. Constitution guaranteeing abortion, gay marriage, and gluten-free cornbread.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pick your own damn cotton
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was really hoping they'd find the box that had a picture of Lincoln in his casket. Maybe this isn't the box they're looking for.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
**haha we'll say it was states rights!**
**many guffaws**
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soggy old books are still better than the big old nothing Geraldo found.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It did have the sock he used as a cum rag when he cranked his hog at Chancellorsville though.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It did have the sock he used as a cum rag when he cranked his hog at Chancellorsville though.


You have a little something on your mustache.  Probably coffee creamer.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have the keys for his old Dodge Charger? The guys who found it would love to be able to unlock the doors.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daguerreotype BBC p0rn?
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert E. Lee was working on a letter to be placed in such a monument that said much like my dick the south will rise again, but he croaked in the middle of writing it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can't even get most of those herbs and spices anymore
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why are only white people opening it?

Why do they look so happy?

That's disgusting. Farking Americans, man. Fark.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Scout found a nickle, a broken watch and a busted up chiffarobe.
 
