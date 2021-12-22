 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Guess what happens when you spill a little coffee into the cupholder of your $70k BMW X7   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Plaintiff, Cup holder, Pleading, class-action lawsuit, Hovanes Margarian, big brain genius, cups of coffee, significant design flaw  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A turn signal lights up?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.


My personal favorite was the ABS module in the well of the trunk, with bad weather stripping.
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I told you, kids, no drinks in the BMW!"
cybersalt.orgView Full Size
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7"

Want to know how I know that you've never worked on or designed a modern car Mr. Journalist?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A turn signal lights up?


That can't happen no matter what.

/turn signal lighting up
 
Lillya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It regenerates it into fuel?
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.


What kind of car do you think is well designed?
 
Azz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.

What kind of car do you think is well designed?


Do you drive a BMW? Lol
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.

What kind of car do you think is well designed?


Tesla

/ducks
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: dirkfunk: Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.

What kind of car do you think is well designed?

Tesla

/ducks


Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, working as designed then?
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Azz: dirkfunk: Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.

What kind of car do you think is well designed?

Do you drive a BMW? Lol


No, I'm not a BMW fan at all. Like disrespectfully so. But, every car puts the airbag control module in the exact same damned spot. They may be too stupid to know how to contain liquids, but it has nothing to do with where the module is located.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.


They should put the airbags themselves under the cupholders, so if you're in a collision it throws hot coffee in yor face.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dirkfunk: Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.

They should put the airbags themselves under the cupholders, so if you're in a collision it throws hot coffee in yor face.


Ah, the ol' Roy Kroc Monsoon.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So does PGA set them off too?

/asking for a friend
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't feel like dealing with a lot of dick jokes so I won't say what I drive, but one of my cars has a cupholder that swings out of the dash to position the cup directly above the center console, which is full of buttons and controls.  You hit a bump just right, it's a four-digit repair bill at a minimum.

They probably think it's hilarious when an order comes in for a replacement circuit board assembly.  Stupid Amerikaner should've been driving, and not drinking coffee, ja?  It's not a coincidence that trolls hail from Northern Europe.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think we need one of these.

What a lot of people get wrong about the infamous 1994 McDonald's hot coffee lawsuit
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dirkfunk: Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.

They should put the airbags themselves under the cupholders, so if you're in a collision it throws hot coffee in yor face.


I'd rather the air bag punch you in the nuts upon inflating.  For at least a little while it would make you forget about the accident anyway.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had a '91 Toyota where the cupholders were basically unusable because it was a manual.  If you had something in them, you couldn't use first or third gear.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something like 30 years ago, General Motors had the *exact* same issue with the Geo Metro. Even condensation from a cold cup would trigger the deployment when water dropped through the cupholders onto the airbag module.

The solution was a plastic tray flipped upside down to keep the SRS module dry by covering it.

To think that some engineer committed the exact same embarrassing mistake another company made three decades prior just proves that German engineering is on par with a literal Geo Metro from 3 decades ago.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Creepy Lurker Guy: dirkfunk: Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.

They should put the airbags themselves under the cupholders, so if you're in a collision it throws hot coffee in yor face.

I'd rather the air bag punch you in the nuts upon inflating.  For at least a little while it would make you forget about the accident anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like to know who the idiot genius was who invented the marketing axiom that "German engineering" was somehow desirable in a car.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does the "ultimate driving machine" have cup holders? I would think such a high end roadster would be focused on the Driving Experience and nothing else.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.

What kind of car do you think is well designed?


a checker Maratthon
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A turn signal lights up?


Wait a minute... are you saying BMWs have turn signals?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to use a pressure washer to clean the interiors of my 84 ford and 89 gmc pickups. Unbolt and remove the bench seat and spray out the interior. Plastic dash and door panels. Manual windows and locks. Rubber floor. As long as I kept the water off the radio and gauge cluster it was fine.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I used to use a pressure washer to clean the interiors of my 84 ford and 89 gmc pickups. Unbolt and remove the bench seat and spray out the interior. Plastic dash and door panels. Manual windows and locks. Rubber floor. As long as I kept the water off the radio and gauge cluster it was fine.


But then you are driving Ford and GMC pickups.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: Creepy Lurker Guy: dirkfunk: Well, to be fair, they also stick the airbag control module right under the cupholders.

They should put the airbags themselves under the cupholders, so if you're in a collision it throws hot coffee in yor face.

Ah, the ol' Roy Kroc Monsoon.


Up in my neck of the woods we call that "being starbuckled".

Right inna phiz ya schlemiel.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: That's because a big brain genius decided to place the control module for the airbags underneath the cupholder in the BMW X7.

This is farking BMW electronics in a nutshell. They just stick shiat wherever and hope for the best.


I'm sure they noted it in the manual.  "Nicht wet gettin der cup holders'.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Joke's on you.
I sold all the airbags out of my BMWs
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ivo Shandor: A turn signal lights up?

Wait a minute... are you saying BMWs have turn signals?


Consider the level oh physical effort to use them, then look at who drives them.
 
