(Daily Star) Weeners Family tradition is hiding a toy penis on the Xmas tree to see if anyone notices. Ho Ho Ho PENIS (NSFW)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the anonymous man then revealed the culprit had gone missing last year and no one knows where it went.

In the butt, Bob.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google caganers

NSFW if you're mortally offended by a bare buttock
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left off part of the tradition:  when you find it, you're supposed to pull it off the tree. Oh, it didn't come off?  Pull it again.  No?  Maybe a little harder and faster this time.  Still no luck?  Little harder and faster, just a little . . .
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shan't handle penis in presence of my parents.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always finish trimming our tree with a giant foot-long purple dong in place of where the star would be.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the elusive dickadon!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 512x288]


It gets worse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a pickle if you're jolly enough
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's Saint Nick, not Saint Dick!
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Germans hide a pickle on the tree or something? Then there's the catalonians....
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: They left off part of the tradition:  when you find it, you're supposed to pull it off the tree. Oh, it didn't come off?  Pull it again.  No?  Maybe a little harder and faster this time.  Still no luck?  Little harder and faster, just a little . . .



No way. Last time I did that I got that sticky tree sap all over my goddam hand.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn2.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


It is rather fitting that in the film industry some refer to a penis shot as "a pickle."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As ordained by the Pagan Gods!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin doesn't like the movie AnChristmas Story, so every year I either sneak a leg lamp ornament onto her tree or mail one to her. When I mail it, I first send it to friends in other states, and then they mail it to my cousin so that the postmark is always from anywhere but where I live.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: [cdn2.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]

It is rather fitting that in the film industry some refer to a penis shot as "a pickle."


..always after me Lucky Charms!
/Where no man has gone before.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not German, but we have always done the chrChrist tree pickle ornament and the first kid to locate it on the tree wins a little toy or candy bar.

Droll posters equating that to child luring in three... two...
 
bababa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like this idea, but the example in the article makes me feel uncomfortable for some reason.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every penis is a toy penis.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 512x288]

It gets worse:

[Fark user image image 500x416]


"Surprise, biatches!"
 
BigChad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a Dickasaurus!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Notabunny: My cousin doesn't like the movie AnChristmas Story, so every year I either sneak a leg lamp ornament onto her tree or mail one to her. When I mail it, I first send it to friends in other states, and then they mail it to my cousin so that the postmark is always from anywhere but where I live.


Unpopular opinion time:  A Christmas Story is not a good movie, it is beloved for nostalgia only.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Notabunny: My cousin doesn't like the movie AnChristmas Story, so every year I either sneak a leg lamp ornament onto her tree or mail one to her. When I mail it, I first send it to friends in other states, and then they mail it to my cousin so that the postmark is always from anywhere but where I live.

Unpopular opinion time:  A Christmas Story is not a good movie, it is beloved for nostalgia only.


Unpopular but true.  And quite meaningless for us Millennials.
 
