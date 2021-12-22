 Skip to content
"I'm writing a book. I've got the page numbers done." -Steven Wright. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, page numbers edition
12
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case you missed the launch thread, this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is live!

Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology (Amazon)

Sales are pretty good so far. The first month usually gives about 50% of the total sales we make (it's hard to be precise, since they have a long tail and we still get sales from the first anthology even now) and we're on track to basically meet our normal numbers, which is kind of interesting because this year I haven't done an ad campaign yet. And now that I've remembered I need to do that, I'll, err, get right on it!

Another interesting tidbit is that our ebook sales are a lot smaller ratio of normal sales this year; normally it's about half, but they're only about 20% so far. This may be due to the ad campaign (or lack thereof) or it could be that the cover art is so friggin' awesome that everyone wants a copy to have on their coffee table. And now I've remembered that I don't have a coffee table and probably should get one. St. Jude makes approximately the same profit (three bucks) off of both versions, so it doesn't really change much for them; my main interest is getting as many readers as possible for our submitters.

The high water mark of paperbacks shipped is 19, so including the ebook version we're looking at about a hundred unique copies shipped. That's not including the Kindle Edition Normalized Page Reads (KENP) which as far as I can tell is where most of the ebook royalties are coming from. Unfortunately the way the reports are generated makes it kind of difficult to tell exactly how big our reader base is, but if we end up with 200 units directly ordered, and a bunch of KENP reads (which generally means people reading it on Kindle Unlimited) and however many readers from free units sent to libraries (that's an option I signed up for) I'll call this a success.

Also I'll get that ad campaign on Amazon going, yeesh.

Writing Question of the Week:

When do you consider a story to be a success?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still writing the novel, but someone suggested that writing up the jacket blurb is a good way to stay focused on the novel theme. So I checked out a bunch of YouTube videos and came up with a first draft 161 word blurb.

So let me ask you Farkers--whether you have or haven't read the chapters of the novel that I posted to Fark last year--if you were browsing in a bookstore and you read the following on the back of a book cover, what would be your reactions? Would it intrigue you? Or bore you? Why? How would you improve it?


"At thirty miles in diameter, the fatefully-named New Beginning is the biggest starship ever printed by the Graciousrealm. For his 150-year exile's voyage, Graciousone felon Harlee Salkenesta is made its co-captain.

"The giant raider from the stars snatches 600,000 humans from Earth. Three years later, ex-lawyer and CEO Harriet Hogueland finds her exhausted self locked in a battle of wits with a disembodied alien over-intelligence--a mind that's already conquered an Earth that doesn't yet know it. But that mind wants something that it can't just take. Somehow, from evidence gleaned from the narrative she demands, Harriet must negotiate a deal.

"For both, their task is complicated by the vagaries of the starship's Quixotic co-captain. For Harlee Salkenesta is on more than just a quest to conquer new worlds. For him, at stake is the status and accomplishment needed to win his true, unrequited love. And how can any mere human (or disembodied over-intelligence) stand in the way of that?"

Thanks.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: When do you consider a story to be a success?


When I have a sympathetic (or other emotionally invested) character.  When early readers ask questions about them.  When I have them doing something interesting.

Fark, I don't know.  The most success I ever had is in the damn FFA.

/ I bought five of them books.
// Success!
/// Tres
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought some powdered water the other day but I don't know what to add.

If I put two engines in my car, would I drive twice as fast?

The other day I was walking my dog. On the ledge. I'm not scared of heights, I'm scared of widths.

Last weekend I lost power in my house while I was making a sandwich, good thing I had my camera with a flash. Now I have 27 photos of peanut butter and jelly and bread.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: toraque: When do you consider a story to be a success?

When I have a sympathetic (or other emotionally invested) character.  When early readers ask questions about them.  When I have them doing something interesting.

Fark, I don't know.  The most success I ever had is in the damn FFA.

/ I bought five of them books.
// Success!
/// Tres


My reader told me she wasn't searching for gold when she read my mains, but she found it.

That sat me down.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

atomic-age: My reader told me she wasn't searching for gold when she read my mains, but she found it.


I had four different people edit for me.  I learned more about the characters I conceived and wrote than I thought was possible, just from what they were asking me about them.  It was pretty amazing, I thought.

I guess it comes down to "can someone suspend their disbelief for this enough to engage with it?"

If yes: Success!
If no:  !Success
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I started writing a book a LOOONG time ago but needed to research ancient death rituals for my plot to work.

Is there an online archive (of sorts) where you could search the rituals that different cultures go through, and went through, in the past, when someone died?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: I'm still writing the novel, but someone suggested that writing up the jacket blurb is a good way to stay focused on the novel theme. So I checked out a bunch of YouTube videos and came up with a first draft 161 word blurb.

So let me ask you Farkers--whether you have or haven't read the chapters of the novel that I posted to Fark last year--if you were browsing in a bookstore and you read the following on the back of a book cover, what would be your reactions? Would it intrigue you? Or bore you? Why? How would you improve it?


"At thirty miles in diameter, the fatefully-named New Beginning is the biggest starship ever printed by the Graciousrealm. For his 150-year exile's voyage, Graciousone felon Harlee Salkenesta is made its co-captain.

"The giant raider from the stars snatches 600,000 humans from Earth. Three years later, ex-lawyer and CEO Harriet Hogueland finds her exhausted self locked in a battle of wits with a disembodied alien over-intelligence--a mind that's already conquered an Earth that doesn't yet know it. But that mind wants something that it can't just take. Somehow, from evidence gleaned from the narrative she demands, Harriet must negotiate a deal.

"For both, their task is complicated by the vagaries of the starship's Quixotic co-captain. For Harlee Salkenesta is on more than just a quest to conquer new worlds. For him, at stake is the status and accomplishment needed to win his true, unrequited love. And how can any mere human (or disembodied over-intelligence) stand in the way of that?"

Thanks.


Not into sci-fi but intriguing premise
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I say it is a success.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of my friends from High School wrote a bunch of stuff, including a very good fantasy novel more than two decades ago. He's one of the most creative people I know. I once asked him how he defines "success" in his work, and the answer was, if he liked it, it was successful.

I guess I'm somewhat more shallow. I've written several stories I thought were golden, but no one else liked. I consider those unsuccessful stories. If someone with no observable need to patronize me says they like a story, I'll consider that to be successful writing.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is my last day of work until after New Year's. Going to spend the winter break editing my fantasy novel and making the decision on whether to snap it in half into a duology.

I am alternatively really certain about this, and really ... not.

/the betas loved it tho
//one beta enthusiastically agreed with cleaving it in two, because she wanted the book extended more
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The other day I was... No, wait. That wasn't me
-Steven Wright

Success for a book would depend on the motives and goals of its writer. Writing a book that sells enough copies for financial freedom would certainly be a benchmark. Likewise, having a film studio adapt your story into the silver screen would be a measure of its success.
But not everyone is motivated merely by money. Number of sales/ downloads is rather subjective, when niche markets are considered. In a small niche, one could be relatively successful/dominant with a comparatively small number of sales.

Writing a cult classic is certainly a sign of success, which might not correspond with sales and money to the author. I get most of my books second hand, for instance.

Having a book be enjoyed would certainly make it a success.

