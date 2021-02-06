 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Crypto lord gets f*cked by a dildo   (twitter.com) divider line
83
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1228 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 5:09 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/Just becasue
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is epic. I hope he recovers his shiat.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spin that one out to a new episode of Black Mirror.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farked by a hacking dildo
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.


Tele-dildonics
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.


If this truly happened, I suspect he got hacked via the USB drive in the dildo, not the app itself. Always use a wall plug to charge USB devices.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This is epic. I hope he recovers his shiat.


Its probably more impacted than ever
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he got it right in the ass.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, someone who deals in crypto currencies is unfamiliar with isolation?
Seriously, why did he trust any USB device on a mainline machine?
 
KB202
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.


There's a nap for that.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scumm: farked by a hacking dildo


At least they didn't ransom his chastity belt.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scumm: farked by a hacking dildo


He must have set penetration up to 11.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When "That's right bad boy, take it all." turns out to be the worst thing to yell out while playing with your new dildo.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't for him so get over the dumb jokes
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Wait, someone who deals in crypto currencies is unfamiliar with isolation?
Seriously, why did he trust any USB device on a mainline machine?


It's a mistake to think that someone who is big on crypto and NFTs is tech savvy.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.


Lovense Lush. Controlled by Bluetooth from your (or someone you trust) cellphone.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
IOD -- the Internet of Dildos.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.

If this truly happened, I suspect he got hacked via the USB drive in the dildo, not the app itself. Always use a wall plug to charge USB devices.


The metamask wallet seems *extremely* insecure, there's a ton of people on social media going "oh my metamask wallet got hacked".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This happens to the losers that still use government money all the time.

He can always sell an NFT of the experience of getting robbed by a dildo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Myrdinn: Wait, someone who deals in crypto currencies is unfamiliar with isolation?
Seriously, why did he trust any USB device on a mainline machine?

It's a mistake to think that someone who is big on crypto and NFTs is tech savvy.


But isn't crypto supposed to be for everyone?

If your "currency" needs an IT department to keep it safe it doesn't seem like a very good currency.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still jerk off manually.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 423x346]


There's a business to be started selling rude boxes for ppl to ship "gifts" to "friends" with.  If that doesn't exist already.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.

Tele-dildonics


You can phone it in now?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corvus: odinsposse: Myrdinn: Wait, someone who deals in crypto currencies is unfamiliar with isolation?
Seriously, why did he trust any USB device on a mainline machine?

It's a mistake to think that someone who is big on crypto and NFTs is tech savvy.

But isn't crypto supposed to be for everyone?

If your "currency" needs an IT department to keep it safe it doesn't seem like a very good currency.


What currency doesn't?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least he followed the rules and referred to it as "a" dildo and not "my" dildo
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh My, He lost all his "ass"ets to a dildo.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Cyber dildo my ass!"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Facks given to this guy.
Glad he lost whatever he had, shiat like this deserves to be punished and looks like someone did just that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.


My lady just got one for kegels. She pees every time she sneezes so she wants to fix that. There is a game on the app where I assume you clench...to make the bird fly over the mountain. And unclench. Uh oh another mountain! Clench....
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: Wasn't for him so get over the dumb jokes


Approves:
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sounds like he got it right in the ass.


Dramatic reenactment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I predict the next worry will be fake USB-C power banks and public receptacles that might allow you think you're plugging in a battery but it hacks your computer.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: I still jerk off manually.


Of course you do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Y'all are making me feel like a pervert for knowing about the dildo apps.

/Always THE dildo apps.
//Never YOUR dildo apps.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Nah'mean: This is exactly why I have a separate computer dedicated to dildo-related functions.

Seriously, some dildos have apps? Huh... Add that to the list of technological innovations that have passed me by. I feel so old and in the way.

My lady just got one for kegels. She pees every time she sneezes so she wants to fix that. There is a game on the app where I assume you clench...to make the bird fly over the mountain. And unclench. Uh oh another mountain! Clench....


Fappy Bird?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: LewDux: Wasn't for him so get over the dumb jokes

Approves:
[flickfeast.co.uk image 850x353]


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You need a Virtual Private Dildo to be safe.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Harry and Paul - Jeremy Clarkson 'Vagina'
Youtube DaAem82gxO8
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I predict the next worry will be fake USB-C power banks and public receptacles that might allow you think you're plugging in a battery but it hacks your computer.


That's "juice jacking" (giggity) and it's circa 2011.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.