Canadians facing booze shortage. Thankfully supplies of fermented carbonated maple syrup still available
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
i_dig_chicks
1 hour ago  
Canadian Bubbly?

Unoriginal_Username
1 hour ago  

bingethinker:


Can we at least have something nice?
thesharkman
1 hour ago  

bingethinker:


I have a different type of Canadian Club that goes really well with Ginger Beer and lemon juice.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
47 minutes ago  
Real Canadians drink...

Oh, and Molson Canadian.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
i live 3 blocks from a major brewery. not worried in the least
 
whereisian
32 minutes ago  
If you're ever in the Ottawa area, Kichesippi is a great little brewery. Just stocked up.

https://www.kbeer.ca/products/eightee​n​-fifty-five

Also did an LCBO order, had most everything I wanted, a few NZ wines and South African wine missing, but no big whoop.

If i have to isolate for the holidays, there's no way I'm doing it sober.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Nooooooooo
 
englaja
26 minutes ago  
Canada drinking Bubbles instead of liquor?
Mr Lahey must be desperate!

Australia seems to be having the opposite issues with champagne at the moment, prices are up significantly and it's hard to get what you want when you can find it.

I LOVE sparkling wine, as does the wife, though she can afford actual Champagne or decent bottles of Aussie stuff rather than my five buck bubble chuck or (even) goonbox and soda spritzer.

But most often a good $20-30 Australian sparkling like Bird in Hand can stand up to any French brand name champagne five times its price. And the 2010 Dom? For $300 a bottle I was expecting it to taste like farking unicorn facts and give me a BJ at the end. A bottle of Arras from Tasmania, their GV or sparkling rosé, is a third of them price and could stand up to it. Their 2006 EJ Carr for about $180 is just mindblowing. That one's guaranteed to get you a BJ too, at least in my house.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
You may be bubbly after having that:

I did not see any shortages of the usual supply at my local LCBO...
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
10 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: bingethinker:

Can we at least have something nice?
I discovered this via Letterkenny, and Miss Katy was right: its farking good!
 
