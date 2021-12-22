 Skip to content
(CTV News)   I don't like sand. It's coarse and rough and irritating - and it gets everywhere...almost everywhere
    Sand, Concrete, Gravel, Construction, management of sand resources, uses of sand  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Desert sand can't be used because it's too round and smooth. I suspicion in an increasing shortage, a way to rework it will be found.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Desert sand can't be used because it's too round and smooth. I suspicion in an increasing shortage, a way to rework it will be found.


They'd better hurry up and figure out how to rework it.

"We cannot extract 50 billion tonnes per year of any material without leading to massive impacts on the planet and thus on people's lives" - Pascal Peduzzi

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20​1​91108-why-the-world-is-running-out-of-​sand
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Desert sand can't be used because it's too round and smooth. I suspicion in an increasing shortage, a way to rework it will be found.

They'd better hurry up and figure out how to rework it.

"We cannot extract 50 billion tonnes per year of any material without leading to massive impacts on the planet and thus on people's lives" - Pascal Peduzzi

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/201​91108-why-the-world-is-running-out-of-​sand


Irony: even after oil, we'll still probably end up kowtowing to the Saudis.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's full of cowgirls in command.

Which... may want to stay for a while.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so peak sand, just like there was peak oil and peak coal and peak everything else.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Sand.

It seems there's nothing on this planet humans can't fark up.
 
ranev700
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seaside Lament (Sand)
Youtube sZQkWZ_OwE8
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is republished about every 3 months.  We will never run out of sand.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this dude made a great rendition of the Sarlac...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Wow. Sand.

It seems there's nothing on this planet humans can't fark up.


That's our job.
We are Earth's cancer. Multiplying, drilling, scraping, pumping, dumping... (yeah, I know)
We're killing the cell we live on.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I think this dude made a great rendition of the Sarlac...

[Fark user image image 850x478]


In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbithole, and that means comfort.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait. Isn't the ocean covered in sand?
 
