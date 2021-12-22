 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Post)   Omicron plays 6 degrees of Canadian Bacon   (nationalpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Canada, Percentage point, per cent of Canadians, per cent, Maru Public Opinion, percentage point gain, Atlantic Canada, list of respondents  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's mutated to be flat, over-cooked, and tasteless?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hope you bring enough for everyone, he was a big guy.

encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think I have omicron. Body aches Sunday, congestion and sore throat pay few days. Or it could just be a cold.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmm, bacon.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dammit, now I want Canadian bacon pizza.

And don't tell me it's the same thing as ham. It isn't.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suspect I have it now (runny nose, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite etc) but since there aren't any home RAT tests in BC, and ordering one online would be $150/2-3 weeks/still require a follow-up PCR, I haven't been tested. Getting to the only testing site in town would mean either tromping up the hill in the snow or exposing a cab driver (both a big NOPE, thanks), and at this point I figure even if I didn't have it when I walked into the testing site, I would by the time I left.

Once I'm two weeks past my booster, sometime in Jan/Feb going by eligibility targets, I should be freaking immortal, since if I'm right about having it now, by then I'll have had 3 shots and 3 mild cases (original recipe 03/20, Delta 06/21, and Omicron now).
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Up until now, no direct family or friends have been infected. Some out of country coworkers that ms.outtatowner interacts with online, but nothing in the country. I think it's up to 3 so far.

People here gave up and decided that we did enough, so let come what may. Sigh.

In Ontario, Doug Ford is holed up at his cottage with family, because his Etobicoke house has been a constant protest (street closed) by anti-vaxxers angry at him. In Quebec and BC they closed everything, everywhere else it's full hedonism full speed economy ahead. And my small town is overrun with intownies looking to get a booster/tests from the one doctor office with one doctor. It's been an interesting couple of weeks.
 
COVID19
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Canada used lots of AstraZeneca, so this is awesome for me
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I suspect I have it now (runny nose, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite etc) but since there aren't any home RAT tests in BC, and ordering one online would be $150/2-3 weeks/still require a follow-up PCR, I haven't been tested. Getting to the only testing site in town would mean either tromping up the hill in the snow or exposing a cab driver (both a big NOPE, thanks), and at this point I figure even if I didn't have it when I walked into the testing site, I would by the time I left.

Once I'm two weeks past my booster, sometime in Jan/Feb going by eligibility targets, I should be freaking immortal, since if I'm right about having it now, by then I'll have had 3 shots and 3 mild cases (original recipe 03/20, Delta 06/21, and Omicron now).


You know that COVID isn't a new viral release of Pokémon. You don't have to catch them all!
 
whereisian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Checks out.

I didn't have any friends directly affected until Omicron. From Delta and prior, I knew some friends of friends who had mild cases, colleague's ex-spouses who got intubated and survied, co-workers who's inlaws died. This round though, I have a few friends in isolation, more than one with confirmed cases (all mild, double-vaxxed), and some spread a elementary schools.

I saw the writing on the wall weeks ago and cancelled Christmas and went in to full family lock down. Glad I did, but it's been very mentally draining. Booked for my booster Jan 9. My 10 year old's second shot is end of Jan. Hoping things can get back to November levels by March.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Up until now, no direct family or friends have been infected. Some out of country coworkers that ms.outtatowner interacts with online, but nothing in the country. I think it's up to 3 so far.

People here gave up and decided that we did enough, so let come what may. Sigh.

In Ontario, Doug Ford is holed up at his cottage with family, because his Etobicoke house has been a constant protest (street closed) by anti-vaxxers angry at him. In Quebec and BC they closed everything, everywhere else it's full hedonism full speed economy ahead. And my small town is overrun with intownies looking to get a booster/tests from the one doctor office with one doctor. It's been an interesting couple of weeks.


BC didn't close everything. They're gradually tightening the restrictions but for example restaurants are still open for dine-in. I don't think they've done anything about church services either, so the next couple of weeks are going to be setting a whole lot of new high scores.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Help me, Omicron Bologna, your my only hope..."
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Canadian Bacon is my evidence that Michael Moore did not stage any of his documentaries.

Canadian Bacon is known for sure to be a Michael Moore scripted film and the quality difference is stark.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
one in 10 Canadians knows someone infected in past 10 days

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Depends on where you are. We've only had one confirmed case in Oklahoma.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Immediate family or friends, I think some cousins or uncles had COVID-19 (but not omicron) earlier.

2 week leave period for Xmas and then we're told to adopt WFH posture upon "coming back".

Have switched from from cloth masks to KN95s, got my parents their booster on Sunday (as well as my own) and baring a quick grocery hit tomorrow, don't expect leave the house until the 29th.
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  
9000 to 10000 new cases projected for tomorrow in quebec. I love working in health care. At least my booster got fast tracked to sunday.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.