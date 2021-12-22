 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Hospital employees on shuttle bus become patients   (whdh.com) divider line
7
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Mrs. Frizzle!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concerned that they all caught Omicron, fortunately it's just a fender bender
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was a gang fight involving the pronunciation of woooooster.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An accident reconstruction team spent several hours working at the scene after the wreckage was towed away."

Preliminary theory is that the accident was caused by a Masshole.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: I figured it was a gang fight involving the pronunciation of woooooster.


Heh.  I have (well, had by now, I guess) family in Wooster.  My grandpa made sure I knew how to pronounce it before we visited otherwise his brother in law would have hounded me without mercy.  That was back in the 80s.  Last year, I was talking to a cashier who had moved here from Boston.  I told her I have family in Wooster.  "You know how to pronounce it!"
 
raulzero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: I figured it was a gang fight involving the pronunciation of woooooster.


...people from MA don't disagree over the pronunciation of Worcester...or Leominster, Peabody, gloucester, Taunton, etc.
 
