(US News)   Pfizer has been approved to give you oral or at least that's what I want to believe this says   (usnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Dec 2021 at 3:24 PM (1 hour ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers deciding a less-tested pill is fine, while a well-tested vaccine is against God's will in 3...2...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $530 a "treatment" you may want to get a free shot or three first.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: Anti-vaxxers deciding a less-tested pill is fine, while a well-tested vaccine is against God's will in 3...2...


Listen, why should I take a vaccine that would benefit everyone when I can take a pill that would benefit me and me alone?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Waiting for Moderna pill. Pfizer's for girls.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't think will make much difference, as it has to be taken early in the infection.  Since the anti-vax/covid-19 is a fake crowds overlap a great deal, most people who would benefit will be in denial until it's too late.  Like the people who demand the vaccine just before getting intubated.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Anti-vaxxers deciding a less-tested pill is fine, while a well-tested vaccine is against God's will in 3...2...


I'm kind of interested how this one goes in that circle.

Given it's made by Pfizer, I imagine it will need to be endorsed by and expert, like Joe Rogan, for them to consider it a viable treatment.
 
goodncold
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh they will promise oral but as soon as you commit that's it. You won't get anything after that point.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I doubt the pill's going to make much of a difference in the developed world (though I'm sure anyone with a needle phobia will be happy it exists). In places like Central Africa though, where there's a very limited supply of people trained to administer an injection, the fact that it requires no skill to administer this likely will improve the ability to get it out quickly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Anti-vaxxers deciding a less-tested pill is fine, while a well-tested vaccine is against God's will in 3...2...


Ritonavir has interactions with at least 2 major classes of drugs used by the MAGAt population: Statins and ED drugs.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great. Can it be added to the water supply?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta give the FDA credit on the way they'll get the plague rats to take it, too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So Pfizer can now both get you hard, and give you oral.  Sounds like a conflict of interest.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Great. Can it be added to the water supply?


Wouldn't help. You need to add it to Diet Coke, Pepsi and Natty Light. It's the only way to reach them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Russ1642: Great. Can it be added to the water supply?

Wouldn't help. You need to add it to Diet Coke, Pepsi and Natty Light. It's the only way to reach them.


Fine by me.
 
pdieten
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Anti-vaxxers deciding a less-tested pill is fine, while a well-tested vaccine is against God's will in 3...2...


Those are just excuses. The bottom line is that a lot of people just don't have the ability to think abstractly enough to really see outside themselves, and so they intuit that a problem doesn't exist until it happens to them. Then they just want a speedy fix. It's no more complicated than that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anybody up in here remember the rollout of Tamaflu?
Good Times.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

