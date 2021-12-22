|
Fark NotNewsletter: Fun with Sri Lankan shipping companies, & Fark Headline of the Year Livestream coming out
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-22 2:24:46 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Tuesday morning, FriarReb98 sent in a Farkback asking why we hadn't posted the 12 millionth link. I'm glad he wrote in because I had no idea we were so close. As luck would have it, a spammer submitted the 12 millionth link early that morning - for some shipping company in Sri Lanka named after Jar Jar Binks' catchphrase. Hopefully everyone enjoyed mocking them as much as I did. Plus I guess if I need anything moved in Sri Lanka, I have someone to call.
Headline of the Year voting closed yesterday. Thanks to everyone who voted! Because...
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Headline of the Year Livestream! I'll be presenting for the first time anywhere the runner ups and winners of Fark's 2021 Headline of the Year contests. Several qualifying submitters already hang out in the stream chat most weeks, so you'll be able to tell them yourself how much you loved their winning submissions. We'll also be presenting the weirder stories in the news this week. Lots of Christmas stuff - including the 1922 story of a bunch of kids from one small Florida town who for some reason that year sent Santa Claus a surprisingly large quantity of hate mail. We'll have more Christmas weirdness, and Science!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
DoBeDoBeDo discovered that if you search long enough, you can find a solution to any problem
EvilEgg was ready to take over hubiestubert's restaurant
JessieL explained why you should buy a brass knuckle Jesus dual taco holder butt plug
Ragin' Asian agreed that a clothing brand made a poor choice when naming a child's dress
thealgorerhythm's idea for renaming the dress was really no better
Subtonic once won a major award
EvilEgg made a huge mistake
physt proved that every generation thinks the next one is spoiled
JerseyTim knew who should've been named Person of the Year
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That demonstrated what you should do when neckties go out of style
Smart:
Martian_Astronomer was unsurprised by a recent development on this planet
hebrides was interviewed by Washington Post about the financial devastation caused long COVID, and shared with us the ongoing struggles of living with the effects of the disease
Unobtanium noted that passengers take a whole lot of orders from flight attendants
Ragin' Asian made a lot of Farkers suddenly wish Anne Rice had been their aunt
Subtonic once won a major award
Harlee stays away from fresh fruit and vegetables
CSB Sunday Morning: Strangest Christmas presents
Smart: Lunakki got enough marbles to win Squid Game
Smart (honorable mention because this story won last year): kokomo61 gave the sweetest Christmas present
Funny: MIAppologia had reason enough right here to divorce this douchewaffle
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Shostie proved that the War on Christmas is real
Notabunny explained why people have mixed feelings about Kentucky
special20 took a guess at how to complete a photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Sin'sHero told us why Chris Wallace finally left Fox News after 18 years
EvilEgg figured out how to finally bring peace to the Middle East
Politics Smart:
mrshowrules pointed out that kids might already be learning things concerned citizens claim Tennessee schools will teach them
Psychopusher explained why the governor of Colorado is wrong to rule out a mask mandate, and why we all should keep wearing them
rickythepenguin discussed the history of Native American voting rights
Cyberluddite had a good explanation of why people who are following health guidelines can't just say "eh, screw 'em" about those who refuse to be responsible
Nadie_AZ brought up a reason certain senators might not be eager to pass the Build Back Better Act
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba did the distracted boyfriend meme, sci-fi style
kabloink made more trouble for Al Franken
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us how talented amphibians are made
kabloink really surprised Darth Vader
Yammering_Splat_Vector wrote a romance novel
RedZoneTuba showed where stereotypes come from
Nojimbo gave misery some company
Herb Utsmelz made a playful update to the iconic Rolling Stones logo
fluffy_pope had help for worried and frightened dog owners
dlarsen222 brought some excitement to fishing
Fartist Friday: To celebrate "Monkey Day," create a poem about our primate pals
RedZoneTuba wrote a limerick about a surly primate
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Our theme is Show & Tell Vol. 14: Winter Wonderland. SHOW us your favorite artwork you've created, or create something new, featuring the winter season and TELL us about it.
Farktography: Down to Earth
common sense is an oxymoron ducked down to get a good photo
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Happy birthday to Bob Barker, who is 98 today. He can't get much closer to 100 without going over
World's largest vegan burger weighs over 358 pounds - of sadness
It is 11,000 years old. Pick it, and it has an 8 year shelf life. It is hyper-resistant to disease. It is the Uberspud, the Top Tater, the Godtato
Bread lines grow in Turkey as inflation soars. See, that's why you cook the dressing outside of the bird, people
Heal hydra
Demolition company will have to charge a flat fee
Butt slapped
Perhaps the surviving managers can apply at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory
With a location description as vague as that, it's a wonder they found her at all
Two key organizers of the TrumpCoup have seen the writing on the wall. Not the shiat that was literally written on the wall during the riot, but metaphorical writing to save their real asses
Ant queen's genes determine the sex of entire colonies. No word on louse's blouses
Stressed out front-line health care workers who are doom-and-gloomin' may soon see help courtesy of shroomin'
If taking ivermectin isn't risky enough, COVID deniers must now confront counterfeit ivermectin. How will they be able to tell?
Photographer tracks down subjects he photographed over 40 years later to recreate the scenes. Story developing
Military tests Solid State Laser weapon, misses a golden opportunity by failing to fill house with popcorn first
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailers have been boring because producers only wanted to include footage from the first half of the first episode. Presumably after that is when Baby Jabba shows up
You can now mail order an abortion. Just be careful packaging any returns
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I think I might try a tornado omelet over the Christmas break. I'd like to get it perfected before I go trying to impress my nieces and nephews. Unfortunately, no one made the 1000 club, so I'll just have to eat my first attempts by my lonesome. On the Quiz itself, Evildog came out on top with 934, followed by Glockenspiel Hero in second with 921 and bud jones in third with 914. a far candle made fourth with 910, and kabloink made it into the top five with 893.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where to find the world's climate change data, in case you borrow Drew's time machine and go forward a couple of hundred years and everyone is demanding to know what happened and just how nice of a guy Keanu Reeves actually was and why we didn't put him in charge of solving the crisis. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that the Powers That Be thought they'd make future people work for it by sticking it in Australia surrounded by things trying to kill the survivors of the climate apocalypse. I don't know what to tell them about not putting Keanu in charge of this, it seems like it's worth a shot.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the CEO of better.com and how he wasn't being better last week. 93% of quiztakers knew that he had fired 900 employees during a mass Zoom call, which seems to be a holdover pandemic tradition that hopefully won't stick around too long. I mean, it could have been worse, he could have called everyone into the office to do it.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what Pete Davidson and his buddy Machine Gun Kelly have been up to when they're not spending time with women who everyone thinks are out of their league. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that the two had been modeling Calvin Klein underwear on the company's official Instagram page. I think we can agree that "CK underwear models" should move them up a few notches on which women are "out of their league".
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about how a few entrants to a Saudi Arabian camel beauty contest got busted for cheating. 93% of quiztakes knew that dozens of camels were banned for the use of Botox injections to plump up their... um... whatever things the judges decide should be "plump" on a camel. I'm thinking I'm just fine without further details, so I'm not looking for any more.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
