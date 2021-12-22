 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Photographers searching for wildlife on Scottish mountain find some with skiis on [NSFW]   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mind you... you can get pretty chilly up the Cairngorms.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want sunburn on my todger.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Taintspotting.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A "retired father-of-three"? Nothing he hasn't seen before.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OH, MY STARS AND GARTERS!  NUDE PEOPLE!!  The horror, the horror (shiverrrrrrrrr).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What complete assholes see some naked people in nature and then take pictures of them? The entire thing must have been staged.
 
docilej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What Scottish wildlife might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The Capercaillie or Scottish Wood Grouse. Do not approach because they absolutely will nibble your bum.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No wild hares but he may have taken a few photos of some wild hairs.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't want sunburn on my todger.


Between shrinkage and a thick, glossy winter bush, that's probably not a problem.

Personally I'd put on a wee scarf and stocking cap.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't stand ramblers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What Scottish wildlife might look like:

[Fark user image image 425x369]
The Capercaillie or Scottish Wood Grouse. Do not approach because they absolutely will nibble your bum.


So what you're saying is that it's not very fun, when A capercaillie nibbles on your bun. Hmm, how do you feel about loons...
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They seem like a very happy couple.  They're spending time together outdoors being active.  Clearly nobody else in their nipple swinging, dong flopping world matters.  Just the two of them.  That's love, man.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: OH, MY STARS AND GARTERS!  NUDE PEOPLE!!  The horror, the horror (shiverrrrrrrrr).


Uh, no...
It's more like "Nude people... I've got to subscribe to this exciting newspaper!"
Half the "articles" in The Sun are about sex or nudity, all the time.
 
