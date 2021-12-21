 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Omicron wave in South Africa is already waning dramatically giving scientists hope that the wave everywhere else will be just as short and less severe than originally thought   (apnews.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?


Look, its always (mostly) a perfectly fine time for blowjobs and champagne.

What you want is for us not to celebrate too soon.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?

Look, its always (mostly) a perfectly fine time for blowjobs and champagne.

What you want is for us not to celebrate too soon.


Blowjobs?
yes
Champagne?
Meh. I can leave it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, we hit the point in the two month cycle where cases are dropping.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?


YOU'RE NOT MY BOSS
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?


Why would anyone want to wait for a blow job.  The correct time for blowjobs is always 'Now'.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TaDu: Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.
Our results may vary.


S Africa is quite anti-vax, so much so that they stopped asking for new shipments of doses since they couldn't use up the existing supplies.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: TaDu: Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.

S Africa is quite anti-vax, so much so that they stopped asking for new shipments of doses since they couldn't use up the existing supplies.


How is their death to population ratio versus that of the US?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?

YOU'RE NOT MY BOSS

YOU'RE NOT MY BOSS


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Supervisor Rae.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Eightballjacket: TaDu: Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.

S Africa is quite anti-vax, so much so that they stopped asking for new shipments of doses since they couldn't use up the existing supplies.

How is their death to population ratio versus that of the US?


Not sure. I read an article about the area, they said it is hard to compare to other countries as they are less vaxxed, but on the positive side for them, they have a much younger population than the US and much of Western Europe.

So the hospitalization rate in SA may be skewed due to it hitting less vulnerable populations.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: TaDu: Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.

S Africa is quite anti-vax, so much so that they stopped asking for new shipments of doses since they couldn't use up the existing supplies.


SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

However, about 70% of their population has already had Covid, from what I understand. Just like w/Japan, it's dangerous to extrapolate from one country to another. Hell, you can't even do it from one region to another in the US.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.


I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be....GOOD GOD WTF IS THAT!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green? Great, now everyone is going to yell at me about my blowjobs.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

[rollingstone.com image 450x300]


As crazy farking weird as they are, I for some odd reason dig an occasional song from them. Their music videos make 80% of the song. The videos are batshiat, but entertaining as hell.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

[rollingstone.com image 450x300]

As crazy farking weird as they are, I for some odd reason dig an occasional song from them. Their music videos make 80% of the song. The videos are batshiat, but entertaining as hell.


I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.


Im aiming for 1,000 concerts before I die. Standing at 295 now. Die Antwoord is on that list. They are so out of my music realm (99% is death metal shiat). But I think it would be a blast. There are a few groups I've seen that are out of my element (2Cellos, Action Bronson, Ghostemane). The ones that are not in my lane are the most memorable it seems. 2Cellos is honestly top 3 shows I've ever seen, and I wore a suit and tie and went solo to that one. No mosh pit in sight. They just blew me away. I would LOVE to see Die live. I have a feeling that would be on the list.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AsparagusFTW: NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

[rollingstone.com image 450x300]

As crazy farking weird as they are, I for some odd reason dig an occasional song from them. Their music videos make 80% of the song. The videos are batshiat, but entertaining as hell.

I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.


I've been playing that song "No 1" lately.. they are completely insane, but they definitely have a unique sound.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What if it killed the people who count the people it killed? We could be through the looking glass here, people.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does that mean the unvaxxed can all go back to dying from delta?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.


Seems to be a lot of consistency piling up about it being less severe which would be great news for once.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/​2​2/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests

Omicron infections do not seem as severe, leading less often to hospitalization, U.K. researchers report.

Two new studies suggest that Omicron infections more often result in mild illness, compared with previous variants of the coronavirus, offering hope that the current surge may not be quite as catastrophic as feared, despite skyrocketing caseloads in much of the world.

The research, conducted in Britain and released on Wednesday, indicated that Omicron is less likely to put people in hospitals.

"What you've heard is a qualified good-news story," Dr. Jim McMenamin, incident director for Covid-19 at Public Health Scotland, said at a news briefing at which he and colleagues presented data gleaned from Scottish hospitals.

...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Best way to guarantee that outcome?

Get vaccinated; if already vaccinated, get boosted. Stay home whenever possible. If you can't stay home, wear a mask & practice social distancing.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Simply put we can't know how it will differ from South Africa here, but there are elements that induce optimism and others that do not. Be careful out there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what happens when everyone is either vaccinated, has cleared the infection, or is dead.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TaDu: Does S Africa have a significant anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-any reasonable precaution contingent?
Our results may vary.
Our results may vary.


Yes. Google it. South Africa has a big anti-bad population and an even bigger unable to be vaxxed because they can't afford it.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: raerae1980: I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.

Im aiming for 1,000 concerts before I die. Standing at 295 now. Die Antwoord is on that list. They are so out of my music realm (99% is death metal shiat). But I think it would be a blast. There are a few groups I've seen that are out of my element (2Cellos, Action Bronson, Ghostemane). The ones that are not in my lane are the most memorable it seems. 2Cellos is honestly top 3 shows I've ever seen, and I wore a suit and tie and went solo to that one. No mosh pit in sight. They just blew me away. I would LOVE to see Die live. I have a feeling that would be on the list.


I just love listening to them talk.  SA slang is nuts to my ears.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.


I'm just gonna go read the next article on whether this is the week that coffee will kill me early or the week that it will make me live to 110.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope it's true, but I'm not exactly sanguine about this. Telling us that it'll be over soon has been the media's go-to play for the last two years.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Simply put we can't know how it will differ from South Africa here, but there are elements that induce optimism and others that do not. Be careful out there.


Maybe it's sweeping through the population that pretends covid is fake faster than before.  Guess that's good?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?


Can I get COVID from champagne and blow jobs?  No? Then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Early celebration has definitely panned out well for the past two years.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: AsparagusFTW: NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

[rollingstone.com image 450x300]

As crazy farking weird as they are, I for some odd reason dig an occasional song from them. Their music videos make 80% of the song. The videos are batshiat, but entertaining as hell.

I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.

I've been playing that song "No 1" lately.. they are completely insane, but they definitely have a unique sound.


*fistbump*
Yolandi (the female singer) has some solo material out that's just as good.  And if you haven't, I would recommend watching her video for Tommy Can't Sleep.  And Tommy is her and Ninja's daughter.

DIE ANTWOORD - TOMMY CANT SLEEP
Youtube egJ2qvXXGQQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Woot! Woot!

Each wave seems to rise higher and faster but linger longer. It looks like Covid may ultimately evolve into a relatively mild variety, as infectious agents due as they compete with mutations that favour their survival over their virulence.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Moderna boosted. House-bound hermit. Don't curr.

Hospitals are still at capacity in Oregon, due to anti-vaxxers. People still dying from COVID. People still dying because anti-vaxxers with COVID are tying up resources better-spent on people who didn't make a conscious decision to land in the ICU.

This country needs more triage.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: jars.traptone: Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.

Seems to be a lot of consistency piling up about it being less severe which would be great news for once.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/2​2/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests

Omicron infections do not seem as severe, leading less often to hospitalization, U.K. researchers report.

Two new studies suggest that Omicron infections more often result in mild illness, compared with previous variants of the coronavirus, offering hope that the current surge may not be quite as catastrophic as feared, despite skyrocketing caseloads in much of the world.

The research, conducted in Britain and released on Wednesday, indicated that Omicron is less likely to put people in hospitals.

"What you've heard is a qualified good-news story," Dr. Jim McMenamin, incident director for Covid-19 at Public Health Scotland, said at a news briefing at which he and colleagues presented data gleaned from Scottish hospitals.

...


The problem is that it is much more transmissible, leading to enough hospitalizations that the hospitals still overflow, even if 99 out of 100 people experience it as something very mild.

Current projections are for the Portland area hospitals to be swamped by February.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When stuff conflicts so often, hope for the best and prepare for the worst. No matter what, you'll get there.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Simply put we can't know how it will differ from South Africa here, but there are elements that induce optimism and others that do not. Be careful out there.


I can make any conclusion I want based on that graph. In fact, I've already thought of three conclusions I intend to come back and argue for with three different alts.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever is real, just be extra careful for now. It won't hurt.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

labman: NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?

Why would anyone want to wait for a blow job.  The correct time for blowjobs is always 'Now'.


well, it's just me and the dogs home right now - I'm gonna go with sometimes, "now" isn't the best time.
 
Royale With Cheese
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just like this: https://youtu.be/URgTi8V_I3k
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: jars.traptone: Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.

Seems to be a lot of consistency piling up about it being less severe which would be great news for once.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/2​2/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests

Omicron infections do not seem as severe, leading less often to hospitalization, U.K. researchers report.

Two new studies suggest that Omicron infections more often result in mild illness, compared with previous variants of the coronavirus, offering hope that the current surge may not be quite as catastrophic as feared, despite skyrocketing caseloads in much of the world.

The research, conducted in Britain and released on Wednesday, indicated that Omicron is less likely to put people in hospitals.

"What you've heard is a qualified good-news story," Dr. Jim McMenamin, incident director for Covid-19 at Public Health Scotland, said at a news briefing at which he and colleagues presented data gleaned from Scottish hospitals.

...


Ohhhh dude, I am drooling over this concept. 

I'm sure you're right here with me, but I wanna say this, as well - if this turns out to be the case, I'm going to get whatever shots I need, take a week off of work, and I'm going to go party my farking ass off. If this is really signaling the end of the pandemic, people are gonna cut loose so farking hard, it'll make the Roaring 20s look like Chicken Nugget Tuesday at the senior center. 

I will not miss that, no way.
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: raerae1980: I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.

Im aiming for 1,000 concerts before I die. Standing at 295 now. Die Antwoord is on that list. They are so out of my music realm (99% is death metal shiat). But I think it would be a blast. There are a few groups I've seen that are out of my element (2Cellos, Action Bronson, Ghostemane). The ones that are not in my lane are the most memorable it seems. 2Cellos is honestly top 3 shows I've ever seen, and I wore a suit and tie and went solo to that one. No mosh pit in sight. They just blew me away. I would LOVE to see Die live. I have a feeling that would be on the list.


You might like these folks as well :

Radiohead - Burn The Witch (Cello Cover) - Break of Reality
Youtube v_D-VCQQKT8
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: AsparagusFTW: NewportBarGuy: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: SA is something like 22% vaccinated.

I don't think of Charlize Theron when i think of SA. Rather, I think of:

[rollingstone.com image 450x300]

As crazy farking weird as they are, I for some odd reason dig an occasional song from them. Their music videos make 80% of the song. The videos are batshiat, but entertaining as hell.

I'm hoping to see them if they tour out here again.

I've been playing that song "No 1" lately.. they are completely insane, but they definitely have a unique sound.

*fistbump*
Yolandi (the female singer) has some solo material out that's just as good.  And if you haven't, I would recommend watching her video for Tommy Can't Sleep.  And Tommy is her and Ninja's daughter.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/egJ2qvXX​GQQ]


Agreed. Just had to re-watch the Cookie Thumper video. NSFW if anyone searches it.

/tested for Covid yesterday. Guessing it is Omicron. Super mild myself. Take it seriously yall. I was so careful for the last 2 years and still got it. 100% chance you all will. I could not have been more careful if I tried.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Christmas and New Year's celebrations will take care of that, but thanks anyway, AP.

I'm sure the hospital personnel really appreciate giving people yet another false sense of security.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe wait a week before breaking out the champagne and blow jobs?


F*ck that. Champagne and blowjobs now! In fact that's a free campaign slogan for anyone looking to get elected.  You're welcome.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Narrator: because there's a new demonic varient whiping omnicron out.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: WalkingCarpet: jars.traptone: Okay, I'm gonna come out and say this now - the information surrounding this variant is all over the place. I've got Bloomberg telling me it's less severe. I've got Reuters telling me that's not true. Again in this article, there's a link to another AP story suggesting Omicron is milder, but better at evading vaccines, but stipulates that it's still too early to tell, as hospitalizations lag behind infections. 

Maybe the people publishing these articles are just trying to head off pandemic fatigue, or something. 

I get why, if that's the case, but holy fark it's annoying.

Seems to be a lot of consistency piling up about it being less severe which would be great news for once.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/2​2/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests

Omicron infections do not seem as severe, leading less often to hospitalization, U.K. researchers report.

Two new studies suggest that Omicron infections more often result in mild illness, compared with previous variants of the coronavirus, offering hope that the current surge may not be quite as catastrophic as feared, despite skyrocketing caseloads in much of the world.

The research, conducted in Britain and released on Wednesday, indicated that Omicron is less likely to put people in hospitals.

"What you've heard is a qualified good-news story," Dr. Jim McMenamin, incident director for Covid-19 at Public Health Scotland, said at a news briefing at which he and colleagues presented data gleaned from Scottish hospitals.

...

The problem is that it is much more transmissible, leading to enough hospitalizations that the hospitals still overflow, even if 99 out of 100 people experience it as something very mild.

Current projections are for the Portland area hospitals to be swamped by February.


Governor Baker had to call out the Nat Guard here to help due to the Omicron surge  And the mayor of Boston made proof of vaccination mandatory to enter indoor public spaces.
 
