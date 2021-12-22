 Skip to content
(Essence)   Sixth grader saves two different people's lives in the same day. Subby managed to get out of bed without his back going out this morning   (essence.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, well done!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish I could say the same. Props to you, subby, for escaping injury.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well look who's bragging!

But seriously, in two separate incidents? That's impressive.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Peaked in 6th grade.

Now there's nothing to live for.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ask the important question, lazy news media. Is he proud to be an Okie from Muskogee?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, celebrate your wins.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby did better than me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I was in 6th grade? (1976) I was introduced to Monty Python's flying circus.

My life has never been the same since.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Well look who's bragging!

But seriously, in two separate incidents? That's impressive.


Almost makes you think if he was involved somehow... 🤔
 
onestr8
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Typical. Lib media fake news art-icle doesn't even mention how many he killed.
 
BigChad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Fabric_Man: Well look who's bragging!

But seriously, in two separate incidents? That's impressive.

Almost makes you think if he was involved somehow... 🤔


Backdraft 2021 ???
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Awesome kid, but what's with American sheriffs looking like rodeo clowns?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigChad: Summoner101: Fabric_Man: Well look who's bragging!

But seriously, in two separate incidents? That's impressive.

Almost makes you think if he was involved somehow... 🤔

Backdraft 2021 ???


We need to update the meme

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aw, adorable. The kid, not the choking or fire.

Someone from Oklahoma makes the news for a good reason! Thanks, Dayvon!

Now stay in school so you can get the fark out of Oklahoma one day.
 
calufrax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not necessarily the doing, it's the willingness and ability to step up to do the right thing when needed.
It never needs to be big, what you do, but what's important is doing it.

Without Hope.
Without Witness
Without Reward.

But big props to him for stepping up to it.


/have a story, might not ever feel comfortable telling it
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Article still doesn't explain why the choking kid was in the burning house.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

