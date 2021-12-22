 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Dogs take notice when animations violate the laws of physics. Unlike coyotes   (phys.org) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dunno. But, we can train dogs to do all kinds of things from recognizing stress and giving cuddles to being the eyes for blind people.

It wouldn't surprise me if they knew when something clearly wrong was happening.

/mine wouldn't
//he's blind
///but even when he could see he wasn't the smartest puppy
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brap: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 320x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


What movie is that? I remember as a kid seeing an old-time movie where all the actors are dogs.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dogs reaction to a magic trick!
Youtube 1xjnfKh0CnI
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scientists discover dogs like watching TV. Dogs enjoy watching fantasy and sports.  Cats, too. My cat just watched me playing Pac-Man.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I want to get paid money to train dogs to watch TV.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Dog reacting to magic is fun
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Once the dogs were trained, each was asked to watch a video that showed one ball rolling toward another. Eventually, the first ball collided with a second, forcing the first to stop moving as the second began to move in reaction to the collision. Next, each dog was asked to watch a similar video, "

Excuse me Mr.  Rover can I please get you to watch this video?  Afterwords could you fill out this form with your name, DOB and SSN
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [YouTube video: Dogs reaction to a magic trick!]


Salli was NOT pleased.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to humbly request this test:

Just have the second ball on the screen, no first ball at all. Then it just starts moving as if it was hit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Scientists discover dogs like watching TV. Dogs enjoy watching fantasy and sports.  Cats, too. My cat just watched me playing Pac-Man.


Cats love the bright colors, when my kid was little the cats would always sit and watch Disney movies with us. They didn't react the same way when I was watching the news.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I dunno. But, we can train dogs to do all kinds of things from recognizing stress and giving cuddles to being the eyes for blind people.

It wouldn't surprise me if they knew when something clearly wrong was happening.

/mine wouldn't
//he's blind
///but even when he could see he wasn't the smartest puppy


Not surprised at all, any animal pays attention to stuff that's different or doesn't act as expected - sheer survival instincts demand that 'cause often in the wild something that's acting weird is a threat.  That being said, the impressive part of the whole experiment is that they managed to train the dogs to keep their head on the cushion and still enough long to get the data.  That part would be far more arduous than the data collection I'd imagine
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: "Once the dogs were trained, each was asked to watch a video that showed one ball rolling toward another. Eventually, the first ball collided with a second, forcing the first to stop moving as the second began to move in reaction to the collision. Next, each dog was asked to watch a similar video, "

Excuse me Mr.  Rover can I please get you to watch this video?  Afterwords could you fill out this form with your name, DOB and SSN


Yeah,that bothered me too
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And yet they still fall for the fake-out pretend throw.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I studied neuroanatomy the understanding then was that our ability to project the path of a thrown object (or batted ball, or brachiation) was encoded in the cerebellum... the two little muffin shaped blobs at the back of the brain.  (This was in the 80s, so the "understanding" maybe different now.)

If so, that's a very old part of the brain, evolutionarily-speaking, so it's not surprising that canines have the same ability.

I'm more impressed that you can train a dog to watch TV.

/next up, doggie porn
//because of course it is
 
Oak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just wanted to compliment subby on his/her headline; made me laugh and I needed a laugh.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1xjnfKh0​CnI]


That's adorable.

The German Shepard's reaction was like, "OK, you gotta be kidding me."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: "Once the dogs were trained, each was asked to watch a video that showed one ball rolling toward another. Eventually, the first ball collided with a second, forcing the first to stop moving as the second began to move in reaction to the collision. Next, each dog was asked to watch a similar video, "

Excuse me Mr.  Rover can I please get you to watch this video?  Afterwords could you fill out this form with your name, DOB and SSN


I guess that is how researchers phrase it when they give animals the option to not participate in an experiment. I've seen bits in documentaries when they are studying chimpanzee cognition in a rescue sanctuary. The chimps are welcome to take part in the experiment (with the possibility of getting a treat if they solve the puzzle, etc.) but if they want to ignore the researchers they are welcome to.

So basically like undergrads.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: /next up, doggie porn
//because of course it is


There's plenty of that out there
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1xjnfKh0​CnI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Dumle: "maybe if this hooman loves me I'll get the treat."

Salli: "I knew I couldn't trust you, you motherfarker."
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dogs are very perceptive, sometimes in ways you don't want them to be.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not surprised at all, any animal pays attention to stuff that's different or doesn't act as expected - sheer survival instincts demand that 'cause often in the wild something that's acting weird is a threat. That being said, the impressive part of the whole experiment is that they managed to train the dogs to keep their head on the cushion and still enough long to get the data. That part would be far more arduous than the data collection I'd imagine


Of course animals will react to something strange.  The issue is that the dogs can perceive what happened with the balls as something strange.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: whither_apophis: [YouTube video: Dogs reaction to a magic trick!]

Salli was NOT pleased.


Torsi is a true Dachshund "no food? why am I hanging out wiht you then?"
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: brap: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 320x214] [View Full Size image _x_]

What movie is that? I remember as a kid seeing an old-time movie where all the actors are dogs.


It's from the Dogsville Short So Quiet on the Canine Front.There were about a dozen produced in the late 1920-early 30s.  Talkies were a relatively new phenomenon so they called them "Barkies."  They hold up pretty well aside from some incredibly offensive racial stereotypes and some dog wire work that would probably not fly under the cruelty to animals radar nowadays.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: whither_apophis: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1xjnfKh0​CnI]

That's adorable.

The German Shepard's reaction was like, "OK, you gotta be kidding me."


Very smart breed.  But I think shepherd breeds usually are since corralling a bunch of uncooperative dumb animals takes some doing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loren: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Not surprised at all, any animal pays attention to stuff that's different or doesn't act as expected - sheer survival instincts demand that 'cause often in the wild something that's acting weird is a threat. That being said, the impressive part of the whole experiment is that they managed to train the dogs to keep their head on the cushion and still enough long to get the data. That part would be far more arduous than the data collection I'd imagine

Of course animals will react to something strange.  The issue is that the dogs can perceive what happened with the balls as something strange.


Dogs are very interested in balls
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One late afternoon I was out playing with a laser pointer (checking to see if the local squirrels would care about the red dot - they didn't) then decided to see if it would work on my neighbor's dog who was alone in their back yard.

It did. The dog chased the dot around. Then I stopped, and as as soon as the red dot disappeared the dog started to dig in that spot. If I were more diligent I would have tried to get the dog to dig out a word in the back yard.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bughunter: /next up, doggie porn
//because of course it is

There's plenty of that out there


Porn for doggies, or porn with doggies?

/doggystyle
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This why my dog to this day refuses to play Garry's mod
 
