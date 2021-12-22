 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr collection of cover tunes unlike any other. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD rerun: Trifectarama 2021. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
28
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 1:04 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think socalnewwaver may be otherwise occupied...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hi...everybody?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello all.
& thank you whoever the farkmas fairy is x
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I think socalnewwaver may be otherwise occupied...


He was having a lot of trouble posting in the thread yesterday
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Present.

Found a very skinny, short, vulgar mouthed man by my mailbox this morning.  Invited him in and offered him breakfast:

Fark user imageView Full Size


FE:. "French toast?  More like French Gross! Anyways, f*ck you."

*Takes a bite*

"Oh f*ck!"

*Gags, spits*

*Paces, looking for a door*

"Oh f*ck!  BLEAGH!  F*ck!"

*Retches, dies*

#Erichatesfrenchtoast
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!


Fark probably sees his .webtv routing and goes "yeah, no, that's not real.  Some poor smart refrigerator somewhere thinks it's a modem from 1998."
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

Found a very skinny, short, vulgar mouthed man by my mailbox this morning.  Invited him in and offered him breakfast:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

FE:. "French toast?  More like French Gross! Anyways, f*ck you."

*Takes a bite*

"Oh f*ck!"

*Gags, spits*

*Paces, looking for a door*

"Oh f*ck!  BLEAGH!  F*ck!"

*Retches, dies*

#Erichatesfrenchtoast


I love that they put him in a Siouxsie shirt.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Plaid!
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!


o0

You at the hospital?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!


What are you doing there?
Everything okay?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.

Found a very skinny, short, vulgar mouthed man by my mailbox this morning.  Invited him in and offered him breakfast:

[Fark user image 425x566]

FE:. "French toast?  More like French Gross! Anyways, f*ck you."

*Takes a bite*

"Oh f*ck!"

*Gags, spits*

*Paces, looking for a door*

"Oh f*ck!  BLEAGH!  F*ck!"

*Retches, dies*

#Erichatesfrenchtoast


I've heard that they've been arriving. Also, LOFL!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Cure do a pretty good cover of Hello I Love You
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I think socalnewwaver may be otherwise occupied...


I was wondering why it took so long for the thread to appear here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't help but think this version sounds like The In Crowd
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: Present.

Found a very skinny, short, vulgar mouthed man by my mailbox this morning.  Invited him in and offered him breakfast:

[Fark user image 425x566]

FE:. "French toast?  More like French Gross! Anyways, f*ck you."

*Takes a bite*

"Oh f*ck!"

*Gags, spits*

*Paces, looking for a door*

"Oh f*ck!  BLEAGH!  F*ck!"

*Retches, dies*

#Erichatesfrenchtoast

I've heard that they've been arriving. Also, LOFL!


Thanks again.  Wife loved the story behind it.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!


Dad again?  Tell him he's gonna have to join their frequent shoppers program if he keeps this up.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!

o0

You at the hospital?


Nope, my dad is a regular customer here - he really should get frequent flyer rewards. Unfortunately I can't listen to the show live, but I can add my snark to the thread!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!

o0

You at the hospital?

Nope, my dad is a regular customer here - he really should get frequent flyer rewards. Unfortunately I can't listen to the show live, but I can add my snark to the thread!


Give him our best
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reverb and wailing alert
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!

o0

You at the hospital?

Nope, my dad is a regular customer here - he really should get frequent flyer rewards. Unfortunately I can't listen to the show live, but I can add my snark to the thread!


Hope he's better and out of there soon.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's my Creatures <3
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: AWS is down, a bunch of service providers are having issues across the country.

Thankfully the hospital has ok wifi!

o0

You at the hospital?

Nope, my dad is a regular customer here - he really should get frequent flyer rewards. Unfortunately I can't listen to the show live, but I can add my snark to the thread!


Best to your father, NM.
He is blessed to have an attentive loving daughter.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hi everybody,

I checked before the show and I thought it wouldn't be a thread today. Thank you very much, jasonvatch
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Hello all.
& thank you whoever the farkmas fairy is x


I got visited as well! Thank you fairy farkmother!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's Death more like
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.