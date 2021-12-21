 Skip to content
 
(NBC 12 Richmond)   These 80s rebooots are getting weird   (nbc12.com) divider line
15
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Johnson - Heartbeat (Video)
Youtube 5CR4lSORZ_Q


sorry
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love vultures

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be interested in what they consider a "large group" to be. In Bisbee, AZ, where I used to go every year for the 4th, there was a house with a huge tree, and they had a large group of vultures that lived in the tree. At least 50 or 60 of the things. There weren't these widespread problems that Ashland seems to be having, though. They either went off and did their own thing, or hung out in the tree. No need to scare them away or "eradicate" them. It was very cool to drive by and see them all in their tree, and the guy who owned the property was fine with it, too. Of course, they're pretty laid back in Bisbee, a bunch of boozehounds, old hippies, and artists.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I had a group of 10 or so that hung out on the roof.
Didn't bother me but every now and again my dogs would go nuts barking at them.
Knew eventually they would go somewhere else or they knew something I didn't.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also this:
John Finnemore - Vulture Public Relations, BBC Radio 4
Youtube dadO5AQTohE
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are their a lot of Covid cases in that town?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

They're*
 
alaric3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

there*
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They'll have a piece when you are done...
 
destrip
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are they culture vultures?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
