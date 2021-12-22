 Skip to content
(Firehouse)   Can a former arsonist be a successful acting fire chief? Besides Bender on Futurama of course   (firehouse.com) divider line
    Prairie Du Pont Fire District, assistant chief, Michael Small, current chief, local high school, small fire, Chief John Rosencranz  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, HELL no! I remember the Fire Marshall in the late '70's burning down California month after month until someone finally figured out all these state wide sometimes-fatal arsons coincided with the 'Ultimate Expert's' speaking engagements he was getting paid for all over the state. What could POSSIBLY go (up in smoke) wrong?
Sheesh!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I come from the land of volunteer firefighters, most of the 'field' ir brush fires were set by junior firemen
The joke was anytime a firefighter showed up smelling like gasoline there would be a fire
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skybird659: Oh, HELL no! I remember the Fire Marshall in the late '70's burning down California month after month until someone finally figured out all these state wide sometimes-fatal arsons coincided with the 'Ultimate Expert's' speaking engagements he was getting paid for all over the state. What could POSSIBLY go (up in smoke) wrong?
Sheesh!


Not sure if this is the man you're referring to, but John Leonard Orr was one prolific arsonist.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.com
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From another article:

Simmons, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night, pleaded guilty to arson in 1999 after setting fire to ceiling tiles in his high school basement and to an abandoned house when he was 18. He was sentenced to four years of probation. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) later pardoned Simmons, KTVI reported.

"The town remembers the school being set on fire, the town remembers the house set on fire [where] we had firefighters fall and be injured," Laura Rosenkranz told the station.

Simmons's father, Herb Simmons, was mayor of East Carondelet in St. Clair County at the time of his son's sentencing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in 1999. Herb Simmons is now the director of the county's emergency management agency.

Sounds like Herb Simmons runs that town and has for decades.
Gotta love small town corruption/politics.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just as all cops are criminals, all firefighters are arsonists. Same thing with all doctors being murderers and teachers being pedophiles. We need to ban these jobs to protect society.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like nepotism run wild... or republican politics as practiced today. Yeah JB is a dem. I don't think when he pardoned the son, he expected it would embolden the dad to go to these lengths.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boys will be boys, he was just arson around.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AGAIN!?
 
zbtop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Over 20 years ago, Simmons was accused of setting a small fire in a local high school, and a larger fire in a vacant dwelling, according to Fox2Now.
Simmons was 18 at the time and plead guilty. He has since been pardoned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois  Simmons is also the son of the longtime director of Saint Claire County Emergency Management Agency.


Ok, so, I'm guessing that the arson charge isn't really the core issue given these circumstances, it's that this dude is the son of a local bigwig and people are mad he's getting  gig handed to him at the cost of someone else and the old arson charges are the icing on the cake.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GOOD!.

This is that shiat where a proven fail shiathead is being given a 2nd chance, IN FRONT OF OTHERS WHO HAVE YET TO GET A FIRST CHANCE.

Gambling on a known fail is not as rational as gambling on a not yet proven to fail.

failed to obey the law = can work the fry basket under adult supervision, until everyone else has gotten a  first chance at higher responsibility options.
 
quinxy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Surely all these fire fighters quitting is about more than his record from when he was 18.  The articles I've seen have been light on details, but I can only assume this guy has been hated for many more recent reasons, and that's what drove almost the entire department to resign - or it was support for the fire chief being removed.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So what's changed in the last couple of days?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who better to know how to put out fires than someone who lights them.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zbtop: Over 20 years ago, Simmons was accused of setting a small fire in a local high school, and a larger fire in a vacant dwelling, according to Fox2Now.
Simmons was 18 at the time and plead guilty. He has since been pardoned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois  Simmons is also the son of the longtime director of Saint Claire County Emergency Management Agency.


Ok, so, I'm guessing that the arson charge isn't really the core issue given these circumstances, it's that this dude is the son of a local bigwig and people are mad he's getting  gig handed to him at the cost of someone else and the old arson charges are the icing on the cake.


It seems the board isn't keen on having public meetings or accounting for how they've spent their money. Old fire chief was asking too many questions.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think his psychic abilities will be very useful in the job.

It's weird, he always seems to know where the fires are going to break out.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it prompted 10 of the department's 13 members to resign.

They're going to start their own fire department, with blackjack and hookers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zbtop: Over 20 years ago, Simmons was accused of setting a small fire in a local high school, and a larger fire in a vacant dwelling, according to Fox2Now.
Simmons was 18 at the time and plead guilty. He has since been pardoned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois  Simmons is also the son of the longtime director of Saint Claire County Emergency Management Agency.


Ok, so, I'm guessing that the arson charge isn't really the core issue given these circumstances, it's that this dude is the son of a local bigwig and people are mad he's getting  gig handed to him at the cost of someone else and the old arson charges are the icing on the cake.


Fark user image
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Who better to know how to put out fires than someone who lights them.


Why not go one step further
Fark user image
 
