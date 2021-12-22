 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   The newest holiday tradition is to *checks notes* decorate port-a-potties in Christmas lights   (azfamily.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure Jesus feels so honored. "In my father's house, there are many rooms. But none of them are bathrooms. Take that shiat outside!"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can use natural gas to power them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arizona.  Where the sun overbakes brains almost year round.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've "decorated" a few portopotties...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I've "decorated" a few portopotties...


If you eat a lot of corn, the decorations are more festive.
 
