(KHOU Houston)   Don't you just hate it when you're driving down the interstate and a drill pipe comes crashing through your windshield? This woman sure does   (khou.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate driving behind log trucks for this same reason.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AAA says most of these incidents happen because people fail to correctly secure their load. Experts are pleading with folks to double check before hitting the road for the holidays.

How many people are carrying drill pipe to grandma for Christmas?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there's more to this boring story
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drilled her.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵
Grandma got impaled by some drill pipe
Drivin' home from our house
Christmas Eve
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was driving to friend's wood and got drill pipe instead.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I-45. I hate that farking highway.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, I hate to break it to you but God is the one trying to kill you.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Lady, I hate to break it to you but God is the one trying to kill you.


Username checks out.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my phobia. Driving behind a load of pipe gives me the willies.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll wake you up in the morning.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't want to drill pipe in the car every now and then?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SonOfSpam: That's my phobia. Driving behind a load of pipe gives me the willies.


Be less afraid of pipes and more afraid of steel coils. We ship ours on flatbeds that are covered so you can't see. If one breaks free you'll not know until it rolls over the cab and over your car and the one in front of it.

If they don't suicide load it you won't see it even leave the side of the trailer
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, that's in my neck of the woods. I'm not surprised though.  Rarely a day goes by that I don't see stuff on the highway
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was obviously following too closely.

Just kidding!! I'm just repeating what some assholes said awhile ago in a thread about a woman who swerved to dodge a couch that came off the back of someone's pickup in Floriduh and then she got a ticket for swerving to avoid the couch while the owner of the couch, we assume, just continued on their way, consequence-free.

Because it's not other people's responsibility to make sure shiat doesn't fly around while they're moving their couch or their giant metal pipes, it's YOUR obligation to keep from getting killed by their flying shiat, without swerving, of course.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she narrowly miss a fatal plane crash last year?

/sounds like death is coming for her.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: AAA says most of these incidents happen because people fail to correctly secure their load. Experts are pleading with folks to double check before hitting the road for the holidays.

How many people are carrying drill pipe to grandma for Christmas?


I only see her once a year, what d'ya want me to do... mail it?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gage Martin nearly had to change her name to Phineas Gage Martin.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've seen this with a log truck.

The results weren't pretty, and the rescue squad spent a lot of time disentangling her after we pronounced
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: AAA says most of these incidents happen because people fail to correctly secure their load. Experts are pleading with folks to double check before hitting the road for the holidays.

How many people are carrying drill pipe to grandma for Christmas?


Well, uh, grandpa does
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rebar is worse.  It looks like a rock or more likely a bullet has hit the windshield, when you pull over to check the damage and notice the the rebar sticking out of the passenger seat next to you is when you realize how close you came to a rather nasty death.  Had this happen about twenty years ago, the rebar had penetrated through the passenger seat back, the back seat cushion and was stuck into the floorboard having gone through about 3 inches.  It had been flung off a truck on the upper part of a cloverleaf when a strap broke and ended up hitting my car.  Yes the highway patrol found the truck.  The driver was about three miles further down the road trying to repair the strap.  He'd only stopped because he heard it banging against the side of his truck.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bullitt: I-45. I hate that farking highway.


The Nutcracker. I hate that farking ballet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: That's my phobia. Driving behind a load of pipe gives me the willies.


Nelson?  The Groundskeeper?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: Lady, I hate to break it to you but God is the one trying to kill you.


If this ever happens to me that's what I'm gonna say. Farking god, always tryin' to kill me.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SonOfSpam: That's my phobia. Driving behind a load of pipe gives me the willies.

Nelson?  The Groundskeeper?


Wang, pay attention!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: Lady, I hate to break it to you but God is the one trying to kill you.


She's just lucky he has bad aim
 
