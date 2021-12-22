 Skip to content
(AP News)   The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would like a word with Tesla about drivers being able to play video games while driving. The only one who didn't see that coming was Tesla's autopilot   (apnews.com) divider line
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
damn. i just back from a two hour trip in my 3 and i had to play games on my phone the whole time, like some kind of Kia driver!!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is what could happen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should also talk to Tesla about calling the thing the "autopilot".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, this is money well spent. Because we all know that anyone driving a Tesla doesn't have any electronic devices that they cary everywhere that's capable of playing games
 
alice_600
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like a lot of things Musk misses. Because of a lack of forethought.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

awruk!: They should also talk to Tesla about calling the thing the "autopilot".


Yeah, but the key difference is that if I crash a Tesla because I was playing on my phone, no one can sue Tesla for me having a phone at my fingertips.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Autopilot would be hell on me.  I am a pretty attentive driver on long trips, because driving forces you to pay attention to driving.  However, if I had a computer doing most of the work, my ADHD would kick into overdrive, and no matter how bad of an idea I knew it to be, I would probably start distracting myself.  Even without electronic devices, I would start day dreaming, and I am one of those people who can fully immerse himself into a day dream, to the point that he loses all connection with the outside world around him.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What, Elon hasn't solved this already? What's taking him so farking long? He's supposedly a genius, it shouldn't be that hard.
 
thornhill
‘’ less than a minute ago  

awruk!: They should also talk to Tesla about calling the thing the "autopilot".


The misleading name is probably more of an issue for the FTC.
 
