 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   West coast Farkers ahould prepare for either giant monsters or super powers and/or giant monsters with super powers   (japantoday.com) divider line
25
    More: PSA, Ocean, Electricity generation, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, Uranium, Nuclear fission, Radioactive contamination, Water, Nuclear power  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons did it.
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahould?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder Twins activate?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch grocery store?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you thought goblin sharks looked weird now, just wait...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop getting raped by tentacle monsters.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETCO files for approval of Fukushima plant water release
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's supposed to be cold as a witches tit in a brass bra here soonish
dnrtfa
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: ahould?


my bad
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was about the quake - why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
how many gallons of water are in the Pacific Ocean?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: how many gallons of water are in the Pacific Ocean?


I have it on good authority that it's more than one.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: asciibaron: how many gallons of water are in the Pacific Ocean?

I have it on good authority that it's more than one.


whew, i was concerned.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: asciibaron: how many gallons of water are in the Pacific Ocean?

I have it on good authority that it's more than one.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We just need to learn the Mothra song.

【フル歌詞】モスラの歌（Mothra's Song）作曲・古関裕而 - cover -
Youtube FipFpsh4hmg
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta get kaiju somehow.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you want Godzilla?  Because this is how you get Godzilla!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I suspect you'd measure a banana equivalent dosage in cubic miles of seawater.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not even remotely farking concerned.

The ocean is farking huge.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: Do you want Godzilla?  Because this is how you get Godzilla!


That's how you get the king, baby
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As the contaminated water sits in the tanks right now, what is the half life of the radiation? I assume there is more than 1 radioactive element in it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meat0918: I'm not even remotely farking concerned.

The ocean is farking huge.


This. People don't realize just how gigantic the oceans are. Even the radiation that has already leaked into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima incident made no major difference, because the Pacific Ocean is nearly 160 million cubic miles in volume.

Cubic miles. I can't even conceive of one of those, let alone millions.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.