(Twitter)   Johns Hopkins is taking the Kevin McCallister approach to battling COVID   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course, in another few months we'll need to break out the metal pipe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brilliant
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we get to the part where we can put the spider on them?
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Will the spider be filled w/the vax instead of venom?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  He took care of Covid-19 and Delta with that but Omicron climbed up the back way and capped Kevin in the back of the head with a shotgun.

Did I get my Christmas movies crossed?   There was snow in both of them.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One of the greatest moments in cinema history.
Home Alone Spider Scream scene
Youtube 2rP5FcaOkIM
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to the MAGAs, who are taking the Billy Joe McAllister approach.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not getting vaccinated until they do this meme with Die Hard...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That poor spider, having to touch his face like that.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The "metal pipe" will be the new vaccines that target non-spike proteins of the virus that went into testing in September.

UW version

Canada version

With vaccines targeting multiple virus components, a mutation in one area will do far less to avoid immune response.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think that was a different McAllister

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines really know how to yeet those viruses into submission...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Old Man Marley in all this?  Because those variants didn't stop and were about to torture and kill Kevin until Marley came along with his snow shovel..
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid Omega
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MAGAts taking the Billy Joe McAllister approach is a good thing.   We should be encouraging that approach.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Will the spider be filled w/the vax instead of venom?


....... sure, whatever helps you sleep at night
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's the alternative treatment if you wont take the vaccine.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pesci turning just in time to see BOOSTER was just perfect.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shooting every admission in the crotch with a pellet gun before they get to the second set of sliding doors?

//no, sorry, that's the insurance agencies....
 
