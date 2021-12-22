 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Bad: Being accused of fleeing a hit-and-run accident. Fark: Dropping off a six-year-old child who was "covered in glass" at school   (msn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


I like my children like I like my coffee... covered in glass!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
paulgordonbrown.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Just blame this guy.  Problem solved.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Done in 2
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ass, grass or glass...nobody rides for free.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did the 63 year old driver/dad at least rub some dirt on it?
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assume it's safety glass? That shiat gets everywhere.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WOW, there are so many wonderful contenders for Father Of The Year. How will we ever pick?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See that person cares about that kid's education.  My mom took me out of school for a trip, in the middle of a attendance competition.  Fml
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Truancy cops are crazy, ok?
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
63 with a kid in elementary school? Maybe a grandad who's raising the kid?
 
