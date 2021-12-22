 Skip to content
(Some sad ticket holder)   News: Spanish police play the Grinch and cancel illegal Christmas and Epiphany raffles. Fark: the prize hampers contained cocaine, hashish, alcohol and a leg of cured ham   (today.rtl.lu) divider line
23
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The drugs are one thing, but they just can't allow people to give away whole legs of Iberico ham willy-nilly.  That stuff's like gold, you know.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: The drugs are one thing, but they just can't allow people to give away whole legs of Iberico ham willy-nilly.  That stuff's like gold, you know.


^^^
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could make a nice rum ham with garnish
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No LSD-glazed turkey? Meh.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Tis the season to be jolly, motherfarker!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't somebody please think of the ham?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a Murcia tag.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But why the cured ham?"

"See? I told you no one would care about the drugs."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prized hamsters contained cocaine

No.  I clearly don't have any work to do.
Rebuilt an Access database.  Now I hate Access
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Something* ain't kosher there...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The War on Christmas is totally out of control over there.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police said they seized 165 marijuana plants as well as 33 halogen lamps which were used to grow them, as well as "diverse quantities of cocaine and hashish" as part of their operation

Cop Math
Qty found= Actual Qty -( count of druggie cops * grams per cop)

It's is possible that the Qty could be negative.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair,
The leg of ham was probably going to just go to waste with the Cocaine users.

Although the Stoners will probably polish off the leftovers while the drunks are shaking...
 
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd buy a ticket. Better than a new TV.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't have no fun.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Spain any gathering with food is a chance to catch the secret Jew.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: The drugs are one thing, but they just can't allow people to give away whole legs of Iberico ham willy-nilly.  That stuff's like gold, you know.


Ham is very serious business in Spain.

AmyJo Doh & The Spangles - Museo del Jamón - Vídeo Oficial
Youtube hlLYMxn2kfM
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Crap!  They found the emergency ham!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ifky: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 400x295]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x256]


those things go for $1200+ and the stand isn't included
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My friend's sister Paige died from injecting a ham...
 
