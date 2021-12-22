 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greenwood Index-Journal)   Kids in 1922: Hey Santa, we don't like you. Wanna fight about it?   (indexjournal.com) divider line
4
    More: Vintage, Santa Claus, Frank Howie, Census records, big old fraud, Fred White Jr., cost of black coal, Santa presents, Robert Jackson  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 1:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kinks - Father Christmas (lyrics on clip)
Youtube 4rzd4x9OSzo
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


🤘   Very hardcore metal.

If you come, we're going to rock you.  We will rock you all night.  And sacrifice an animal!

/and we won't be fooled again
//and we're not going to take it
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.