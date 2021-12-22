 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Local leaders discuss adding additional toll express lanes to the Capital Beltway on news that it's still possible for citizens to get from one place to another in Northern Virginia without paying some corporation for the privilege   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Interstate 495, Fairfax County, Virginia, Interstate 95, express toll lanes, Northern Virginia, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Maryland, Alexandria, Virginia  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are you adding capacity to the existing routes? No? Then WHY THE F*CK ARE YOU ADDING TOLLS?!

/so very glad I moved away from there
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the clusterfark known as The Capitol Beltway Toll Grift. Even our Governor (Hogan, (R)) can't seem to get this wet dream out of his mind. Must be some kind of legacy thing......
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Beltway is a total goat roping as is Route 95 between Fredericksburg, Virginia and Bel Air, Maryland.

Stand well clear if you can.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I call them Politburo lanes since they remind me of the ZiL lanes that senior Soviet officials used to bypass bad traffic. The highest toll I have so far seen on the Beltway from the Dulles Toll Road to Braddock Rd. was some $28.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't care how mired in political bs they are. Anything that gets me accross that shiat bridge faster.
 
smd31
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: The Beltway is a total goat roping as is Route 95 between Fredericksburg, Virginia and Bel Air, Maryland.

Stand well clear if you can.


Amen.

Fredericksburg, VA and north is "NoVA" to me (and most people in Richmond).
 
WithinReason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
With the advancement of GPS devices, why not require every car to be equipped with a device that charges them for every second they are on the tax payer funded road?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WithinReason: With the advancement of GPS devices, why not require every car to be equipped with a device that charges them for every second they are on the tax payer funded road?


Don't give the grifters any more crazy ideas. Knowing them, they would find a way to charge you $1/second.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So glad there aren't toll roads out here.  But even if there were, I'd still find alternate routes to avoid them.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WithinReason: With the advancement of GPS devices, why not require every car to be equipped with a device that charges them for every second they are on the tax payer funded road?


https://www.myorego.org/how-it-works/​
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Born and raised in NoVA and it was a great place to be a kid.

SO f*cking glad I moved away 25 years ago

/learned to drive on the beltway - I've known no fear since
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WithinReason: With the advancement of GPS devices, why not require every car to be equipped with a device that charges them for every second they are on the tax payer funded road?


Because the politicians don't want to be tracked with their mistresses.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Born and raised in NoVA and it was a great place to be a kid.

SO f*cking glad I moved away 25 years ago

/learned to drive on the beltway - I've known no fear since


I was born and raised there, moved away 10 years ago, there is a lot I miss but traffic is not one of them.  I try to explain to people where i live now (rural more south) that we don't ask how far some place is but how long will it take to get there
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ktonos: I call them Politburo lanes since they remind me of the ZiL lanes that senior Soviet officials used to bypass bad traffic. The highest toll I have so far seen on the Beltway from the Dulles Toll Road to Braddock Rd. was some $28.


Counter point:  they're free if you have two passengers with you.  The EZ Pass HOV transceivers cost $1 a month, but once you've got one those lanes are free and wide open at all hours if you've got 2 others with you.  They're only a huge cash suck if you're driving solo on what used to be high occupancy lanes.  And before the tolls, those lanes weren't open (legally, anyway) to solo drivers at all.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tolls are the worst sort of regressive and fundamentally undemocratic taxes. We all get to pay for the roads, but only Richie Rich gets to drive on them.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Are you adding capacity to the existing routes? No? Then WHY THE F*CK ARE YOU ADDING TOLLS?!

/so very glad I moved away from there


"So we don't have to add capacity to existing routes!!"
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yo, Democrats. Something to add to Build Back Better. A proposal to buy out some Toll roads and bridges.

That's right, eliminate toll roads that already exist. That's gotta be a popular move. Go ahead and pander.

There's an inefficiency in many toll booths, both in time and fuel economy.

And while you're at it, get ruthless about eliminating spam phone calls. You'll sail into 2022 with super majorities.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love going to DC to see all of the museums. I just going into and out of DC. We would get a hotel right by a Metro stop and ride in and out on that. Our sons loved it. I think I did too. I can't travel any more because I am disabled and thanks to out wonderful Government, I can't get enough meds to last me and no one will fill
out - of - town prescriptions.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.