 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Super genius with degrees in physics and math still has no idea how to use a check or money order   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 11:40 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lab professor opened the box with $500k. He immediately took the box to his supervisor to show him the $420k gift to the school. Because of the amount of money in the box was so big, they took the $340k directly to the campus police who passed the box with $270k in it to the police. Being very diligent, they had the $200k analyzed to make sure it was clean and the tester gave the $180k back to the school.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Random box of cash with a letter that may or may not be true inside?  This must be one of those mysterious ways things they're always talking about.  Thanks Jesus.  Thank you also for the fire that consumed the letter.

/drug money
//from Florida man
///free alcohol for life
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super genius is still anonymous, maybe he wants it that way.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were lucky. The box could have been empty when they opened it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a cheque?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's actually not uncommon.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's a cheque?


A citizen of Prague, but that's not important right now.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The world is filled with idiot savants: savants at one particular trait, idiots at the rest of life.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$180,000?

That should cover a couple of semesters for someone.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bekaye: Super genius is still anonymous, maybe he wants it that way.


Not really, the education credentials and place where the mail was sent from would make it trivial to Doxx them if you wanted to.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's... that's actually a very genius way to give a literally anonymous gift.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The police did not take this box? You know - for safe keeping.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What's a cheque?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it common to get an MA in physics?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: They were lucky. The box could have been empty when they opened it.



The other box was.  Have you ever experienced the sunset in Tahiti.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Is it common to get an MA in physics?


Sure, why not?
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Check is very much not anonymous, and after some google searching, it looks like damned near all money orders are capped at a total far lower than the total donation amount.

Even as a % fee, $90 postage is pretty farkin' trivial for $180k.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lots of old people still don't trust banks, yet have no problem mailing junior $100 every year for their birthday.  The donor in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The detonator probably sleeps on a mattress in an unfurnished room and looks like a loser that has no money and nothing going on when the reality is, he has literally millions and no idea how to buy a bed or couch.

This is how something like this happens.

I'm 100% sure if you asked the person donating the money "what do you do for a living? " he would give a rambling response that you don't understand, because he probably works 14 jobs and construction plus invests at a high level, but dresses like he's homeless.

He needs to find a partner that is willing to look beyond his "kirk-like" exterior and build him into whomever they want him to be.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

capn' fun: That's... that's actually a very genius way to give a literally anonymous gift.


Is it, though?  How many successful graduates with those specific degrees from the place the package was mailed from are there?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does a good deed; Immediately criticized by weird internet nerds for trying to stay relatively anonymous.

Personally, I think that makes it a much better deed. It's obvious it's not a donation made in order to get their name on a building. The prof isn't asking for a public thanks ceremony. It was just a kind way to give back to their alma mater.

Let's popularize rewarding goodness, rather than making folks like Kanye West famous....
 
profdc9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't know Walter White graduated from CCNY.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before CCNY could keep the money, officials had to make sure that it wasn't the proceeds of some sort of criminal activity.
Investigators from the school, The City University of New York (CUNY) system, NYPD, US Postal Service and the FBI and Department of Treasury determined the money was clean.
They were not able to identify the donor -- there was a name on the package, but it didn't match anyone in the CCNY alumni records. The return address didn't solve the mystery either, Menon said.

So you have no idea who sent it, therefore no idea of how it was obtained, but it's "clean"? Ooookay ...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tdyak: The detonator probably sleeps on a mattress in an unfurnished room and looks like a loser that has no money and nothing going on when the reality is, he has literally millions and no idea how to buy a bed or couch.

This is how something like this happens.

I'm 100% sure if you asked the person donating the money "what do you do for a living? " he would give a rambling response that you don't understand, because he probably works 14 jobs and construction plus invests at a high level, but dresses like he's homeless.

He needs to find a partner that is willing to look beyond his "kirk-like" exterior and build him into whomever they want him to be.


The what now?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.