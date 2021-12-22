 Skip to content
(The Sun)   British drink driver, 23, who crashed her Mercedes while way drunk claims kerb was 'too high'. Speaking of too high, what's with the Brits spelling of a curb? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you seen how they spell gaol?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After reading this submission, all the Brits will be asking why the stupid Yanks call a drunk driver a  "drink driver".
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wtf is a shopping parade?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

"Speak English to me Tony, I thought this country spawned the farkin' language and so far nobody seems to speak it."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: After reading this submission, all the Brits will be asking why the stupid Yanks call a drunk driver a  "drink driver".


You got that backwards, but that's OK. People will understand that you are a Yankee and will not nit-pick.

Knit-picking joke to follow..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: "Speak English to me Tony, I thought this country spawned the farkin' language and so far nobody seems to speak it."


Why don't the English teach their children to speak English?

Can't be arsed and leave it to the schools.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Wtf is a shopping parade?


That's the one that is led by Father Christmas or American Santa each year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Have you seen how they spell gaol?


In gaol they feed you lots of gruel and milch from a milch cow the prisoners milch for themselves to learn how to perform useful work with the skills they aleady have.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: After reading this submission, all the Brits will be asking why the stupid Yanks call a drunk driver a  "drink driver".


No, no... a "drink driver" is like Door Dash, but for booze
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'At'sa ruff 23, eh guvnah?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: dildo tontine: Wtf is a shopping parade?

That's the one that is led by Father Christmas or American Santa each year.


This answer doesn't help at all.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Arizona, it's spelled Querb
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like an A-Class class to me, looks more like a C, D, or maybe DD-Class.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Doesn't look like an A-Class class to me, looks more like a C, D, or maybe DD-Class.


DD-Class? As in Developmentally Disabled? She'll be alright. Someone will take care of her.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was the kerb too tall for her tyres?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's wrong with a high Kirby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The cops who stopped her filed a report saying she was "compliant, friendly and chatty" at the scene and she was driven to the police station in a squad car rather than a police van."

Checks photo...yep she got the "attractive blonde" version of an arrest.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
American modeling agencies don't require applicants to pose for Sun articles as a condition of representation.  Just "drunk" and "compliant" are enough.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For her Only Fans.

Or else The Sun has been trawling her open online presence for cleavage pics.

Nobody boasts about drink driving.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They use a weird dialect of American over there.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same reason the English put unnecessary Us into random words?
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The language is called "English" not "Yank-grunt".
I'm sure you could suss it out if you're willing to STFU & give it a think.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driving her Mercedes Benz off the curb; just to see how her Mercedes bends.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey Brits.  We know that many of you are melanin-deprived and you live in a cloudy, damp country.  But that's no reason to go overboard with the spray tan.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

