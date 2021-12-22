 Skip to content
(CNN)   Aaaand here's Dictionary.com moving up the field in a surprising last-minute run to take the championship for selecting the dumbest possible word of the year   (cnn.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Colbert Joke? Like 'truthyness?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Uuuuuh...okay?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never even heard of "allyship" before this article.
 
surlyjason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not that bad ... it's not like "word of the year" is anything other than a PR thing anyway.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hey thats the name of my axis and allies + battleship mashup game!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here I thought it was going to be "unalive".
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
how does this effect you in the slightest
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a little known fact that the allyship's biggest enemy is the U-Boat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The mothership
the brother-ship
the brother shiat under the hood"

Captain Beefheart.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
uuhhh.... dictionary.com needs to hover over the word with the red dotted underline and check the spelling suggestions for their typo
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

surlyjason: It's not that bad ... it's not like "word of the year" is anything other than a PR thing anyway.


Any word that needs a paragraph of definition is useless.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Racist much, subby?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I never heard of this word until 10 seconds ago.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF is so dumb about it? It's no dumber than most other words.

I guess it's dumb if you are a "conservative", but then liking bigotry and hating all them "n-word lovers" are your brand, so thinking a word for people not wanting others to be oppressed or discriminated against are "stupid" would be par for the course.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: how does this effect you in the slightest


It makes subby's white hood itchy.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the dumbest word was 'influencer' but now that I think on it, their 'fans' are dumber.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So sad we don't have real words to convey this  already
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: WTF is so dumb about it? It's no dumber than most other words.

I guess it's dumb if you are a "conservative", but then liking bigotry and hating all them "n-word lovers" are your brand, so thinking a word for people not wanting others to be oppressed or discriminated against are "stupid" would be par for the course.


Are you the captain of an allyship?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Never even heard of "allyship" before this article.


I first heard it used.... I don't know when exactly, been seeing it used for a couple years. Didn't think its existence was some big secret or something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Allie Ship?  Isn't she the pron star that has been in casting videos, bang bus videos, stuck under the bed videos, Father in Law issues videos, gang bang videos, tentacle pron, dirty town videos and sister in law videos?  I think she's been in the business for at least two weeks.
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wow, the pearl clutching in this thread...what a bunch of babies
 
Randrew
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ally - derived from the Latin word "alligāre," which means to "bind together, combine, unite."

Ah, that explains alligator too.  "Animal that wishes to unite you with its stomach."  And going full-circle, an ally can be expected to engage in back-biting.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anagram is  A Pill Shy

IT'S USED TO ENCOURAGE THE ABUSE OF OPIATES
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
allyship is a lot less idiotic than 'feels' as a noun.  whoever first uttered the phrase 'all the feels' has earned a lifetime of searing hatred.

yes, i understand that's a little extreme but that phrase/usage really bugs me
 
Randrew
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I never heard of this word until 10 seconds ago.


The Finest Link Ever says it has been used since the mid-1800s.  Sounds like a word better left lost to time.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think they forgot "performative," as in "making allyship word of the year is white liberal performative allyship."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Never even heard of "allyship" before this article.


What he said.
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let me know when Urban Dictionary announces their word of the year, then we'll have a thread.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Allyship? Like fan fiction where Calista Flockhart makes out with Jane Krakowski?

The viral marketing for the upcoming Ally McBeal revival is going in some odd directions, but I might be interested in reading some of that. Y'know, just to stay current and stuff.
 
lurkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "I am an ally" on stickers & posters always looks like "I am anally" to my half-brain.
I don't know if that helps at all.
 
Randrew
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lurkey: The "I am an ally" on stickers & posters always looks like "I am anally" to my half-brain.
I don't know if that helps at all.


It does.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone else ever hear of this word or ever use it in a sentence?  Anyone gonna start using this word?

Didn't think so.
 
Randrew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: wow, the pearl clutching in this thread...what a bunch of babies


the fark are you squeaking about?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Never even heard of "allyship" before this article.


Me either, but it seems cromulent.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: mongbiohazard: WTF is so dumb about it? It's no dumber than most other words.

I guess it's dumb if you are a "conservative", but then liking bigotry and hating all them "n-word lovers" are your brand, so thinking a word for people not wanting others to be oppressed or discriminated against are "stupid" would be par for the course.

Are you the captain of an allyship?


I used to be, but I was relieved of command after we collided with the Good Ship Lollypop during joint training exercises with the country of Candyland.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I thought the dumbest word was 'influencer' but now that I think on it, their 'fans' are dumber.


I thought it was determined those idiots don't influence anything?
 
pacified
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I think they forgot "performative," as in "making allyship word of the year is white liberal performative allyship."


If you're looking for performative actions, check out every day on Fox, or maybe the WOKE bill from Florida's governor.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sexy Jesus:
i.ibb.coView Full Size
Nice.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Makes me cringe so much that even dictionaries are trying to virtue signal.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Anyone else ever hear of this word or ever use it in a sentence?  Anyone gonna start using this word?

Didn't think so.


Yes, yes, and that would be a logical impossibility since it's not new to me.

I am pretty sure I've seen it used here on Fark before even. I had no idea the existence of this word was some sort of secret or something.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do you all care about this?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Randrew: Popsqueak: wow, the pearl clutching in this thread...what a bunch of babies

the fark are you squeaking about?

"protect me from the scary word!"- you
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Anyone else ever hear of this word or ever use it in a sentence?  Anyone gonna start using this word?

Didn't think so.


I find it a little difficult to say aloud. First thought is to pronounce it with the y as ee, and that's not too bad, though nonsensical. But al-eye-ship is a bit of a mouth-twister.

Also, I get that English is a cobbled-together system, ever adapting to current thoughts and ideas, and that's very nice, indeed. But some of the efforts are just awkward and fetch and sort of embarrassing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(scans thread)

Wait... how is it possible that so many people have not heard the word "allyship" at all, let alone anything like the hundred or so times I've heard it over the last couple of years? No matter how you feel about the concept, you must have been living under a rock if you haven't heard it at least on occasion.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why do you all care about this?


Racists jerk their knee in hate whenever someone mentions wanting to care about people other than themselves, and lots of dummies who aren't necessarily racist do like their simplistic hot takes on shiat. "Oh, there's a word that means for someone who gives a shiat about other people.... how stupid!"
 
zeaper12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Never even heard of "allyship" before this article.


I've never heard of it either, but from the definition a synonym might be terrorist.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's very woke of them.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why do you all care about this?


Personally, I enjoy thinking about and discussing language. This term sort of clanged at me. Interesting.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Makes me cringe so much that even dictionaries are trying to virtue signal.


Runner up for phrase of the year: "virtue signal," used by people who have problems with virtue.
 
