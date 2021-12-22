 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   TSA announces that passengers who disrupt flights and threaten airline attendants over mask mandates could lose their PreCheck privileges. Yeah, that'll show 'em   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Transportation Security Administration, TSA PreCheck privileges, United States Department of Transportation, information of passengers, Airline, Federal Aviation Administration, zero tolerance, physical assault  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine the venn diagram of PreCheck holders and disruptive passengers don't overlap much.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: I imagine the venn diagram of PreCheck holders and disruptive passengers don't overlap much.


Done in one.

PS PreCheck is a total scam and you totally shouldn't do it. It's too expensive and the PreCheck lines are longer than the regular ones.
Take your shoes off and save your money. Really. Don't get PreCheck.

/:D
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does that mean they'll have to put their gun in a ziplock bag when going through security?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It may not be a deterrent to an idiot that would do this in the first place, but I'm all for stacking as many punishments as we can on these farksticks.
 
xanderak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phygz: Yaw String: I imagine the venn diagram of PreCheck holders and disruptive passengers don't overlap much.

Done in one.

PS PreCheck is a total scam and you totally shouldn't do it. It's too expensive and the PreCheck lines are longer than the regular ones.
Take your shoes off and save your money. Really. Don't get PreCheck.

/:D


Yeah it has only helped me a couple times in last 5 years TBH.  Have it cuz its free with global entry, which was great pre-covid.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People pay for PreCheck? I thought everyone who has PreCheck/Global Entry just got it as a perk of one of the many fancier credit cards with an annual fee.

/AmEx is paying for my Clear now, too
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No subby, not stupid. Every bit of pain and inconvenience that can be applied the better. Let it add up to become death by a 1000 cuts (if not virions) until the anti-maskers finally relent or give up and stay the fark home.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let them become jet turbine inspectors,...while the engine is active.
 
Ant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Threatening a flight attendant trying to enforce a mask mandate should put you on the no fly list.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This has shaken me to my core. So much so that I got in my time machine, went back to the moment of my birth, and grew up as a decent person who looks after the well-being of others.

If I can do it, anyone can.
 
abbarach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny, "lose TSA PreCheck" is sure an odd way to mis-spell "'extraordinary-renditioned' to GITMO"
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ant: Threatening a flight attendant trying to enforce a mask mandate should put you on the no fly list.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Could'?

I could see maybe a 'we'll let you contest if you've been unfairly listed', but I would think that *everyone* who's done something that disrupts a flight needs make sure they're screened for weapons before they fly in the future.

/was always annoyed when I had to wait in 30+ minute lines
//even though I was carrying a NASA ID
///and to go through a way deeper security check to be a sysadmin
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another point: this further helps flight attendants by reenforcing that they are not the ones making and applying the rules.
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about 90 days in jail, a 1 year suspended sentence (so they lose their gun and voting rights), and lifetime membership on the no fly list? That seems like the more correct response.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I found a great mask that I can use that goes across the bottom of my glassed and leaves a nice big opening. It's like breathing normally and the flight attendants don't notice a thing. I also bring a bag of pasticcios  for snacking. You can eat those for a good long time.
Do you think the pilots wear mask in the cock pit?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You put your hands on a FA and you are on the no fly list and you get battery charges.
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Person:  [has a name that looks like another name]
Government:  "You can never fly again and we won't tell you why."

Person: [assaults flight attendants and passengers over refusal to wear a mask]
Government:  "You have to wait in line longer now."
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phygz: Yaw String: I imagine the venn diagram of PreCheck holders and disruptive passengers don't overlap much.

Done in one.

PS PreCheck is a total scam and you totally shouldn't do it. It's too expensive and the PreCheck lines are longer than the regular ones.
Take your shoes off and save your money. Really. Don't get PreCheck.

/:D


Oh but if you globally travel it comes part of the package with the global entry and that thing is amazing when you skip hour long queues, slide in your ID in the machine for verification and go on your way.

When I was travelling internationally a lot in 2019, I easily saved over 50 hour standing in line and saved me from missing a number of connecting flights.

Precheck pretty much depends on what airport you are flying out off though. Some airports it can save a good 20 minutes, others it would take longer in that queue.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should awarded a free upgrade to Parachute Class®.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just publicly publish a list of belligerent & violent passengers. A simple, clear list of full names with cities of residence, current occupation, and date & nature of offense.

A constantly-updated list that can readily be electronically checked. Checked by the airlines. Rental car companies. Current & prospective employers. Credit agencies. Banks. And thus be used to make business decisions accordingly.

Remove the sense of anonymity that makes them think they can lash out at people like that. And let those who've done it realize that consequences echo into the future. Word will get around quickly that you do not want to end up on such a list.
 
Beaver1224
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They can just use the same policy I suggest businesses use with these asshats: Taze n Toss.

Somewhat higher consequence in this circumstance, but then it's also a higher threat scenario.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just flag them for Additional Security Screening for the next 5 years.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Losing PreCheck isn't enough. Flying is a privilege. If These people aren't mature enough to be able to act like grown-ass adults while on an airplane then they can take the bus to wherever they're going.
 
zobear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Showing them to the exit door at 35K feet would work.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Calling them "violent" instead of "unruly" might make people take it more seriously.

But we insist on enabling the biggest assholes in America because for some reason, we don't want to upset them.

Anybody who's dealt with chronic assholishness knows that there isn't anything you can do to not upset them. Life upsets them. Just normal, annoying things that the rest of us put up with without losing our shiat. Or even normal, not annoying things.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: phygz: Yaw String: I imagine the venn diagram of PreCheck holders and disruptive passengers don't overlap much.

Done in one.

PS PreCheck is a total scam and you totally shouldn't do it. It's too expensive and the PreCheck lines are longer than the regular ones.
Take your shoes off and save your money. Really. Don't get PreCheck.

/:D

Oh but if you globally travel it comes part of the package with the global entry and that thing is amazing when you skip hour long queues, slide in your ID in the machine for verification and go on your way.

When I was travelling internationally a lot in 2019, I easily saved over 50 hour standing in line and saved me from missing a number of connecting flights.

Precheck pretty much depends on what airport you are flying out off though. Some airports it can save a good 20 minutes, others it would take longer in that queue.


Friends of ours were traveling with us earlier this year, flying out of ATL. They had TSA-Pre, we did not. We entered our respective security lines at about the same time. We met them as we exited at the same time.

/hooray for anecdotal evidence!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.