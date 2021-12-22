 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why today's ultra-connected and remotely controlled smart homes actually owe their very existence to one of history's greatest innovations: The Clapper   (slate.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Patent, Invention, Darth Vader, Clapper's selling point, first patent, object's function, second patent, short-circuit television sets  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Um, because doorbell?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have both. They do different things around here.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear "The Clapper" I think of the scene in Showgirls where there was some "clapping" going on when a certain fellow is kicked in the face by a certain young lady.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wired up my garage doors to be connected to the internet. fortunately, I did not spend a lot of money on it. Once it was set up I played with it a couple of times, showed it off to my neighbor, and I've not used it since. I realized it's a lot easier to just press the button on my rearview mirror once than to screw around with an app on my phone while driving.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've worked in IT most of my adult life.  Because of that, I refuse to have a smart home.

Give me dumb mechanical switches, a dumb thermostat, dumb kitchen appliances, and a dumb TV.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Whenever I hear "The Clapper" I think of the scene in Showgirls where there was some "clapping" going on when a certain fellow is kicked in the face by a certain young lady.


I think of a chick with gonorrhea
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Smart home" is basically just another thing for (mostly) white guys to play with. That's it. Obviously, the internet providers are pimping it HARD lately because it's more money for them, but none of their theoretical uses for it are terribly compelling.

If you really feel like you need to turn on your lights 10 minutes before you get home or you happen to be cradling a sleeping baby and then immediately need it to be 5 degrees warmer or colder, you should probably rethink your life choices and/or get some medication for your OCD or ADHD or whatever it is.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's my pet name for Subby's mom's cousin
 
hunh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Screw th clapper, worry about the hacker.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need my can opener to be connected to the internet. I don't know why, but sometimes I just get this feeling that it's missing out.
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I wired up my garage doors to be connected to the internet. fortunately, I did not spend a lot of money on it. Once it was set up I played with it a couple of times, showed it off to my neighbor, and I've not used it since. I realized it's a lot easier to just press the button on my rearview mirror once than to screw around with an app on my phone while driving.


That's why you use geofencing and a background app to open it without needing to press anything when you're getting close to home, and close it automatically if you drive away from home and forget to close it.

/Haven't done that, don't trust anything connected to the internet that much
//All of my home automation stuff has a physical switch or simple backup
///Stupid home controller for the trailer has crashed twice this month, luckily the Honeywell thermostat will keep everything above freezing even if all automation stops
////But by running the electric heaters on a virtual thermostat I haven't even used one tank of propane this year vs one a week last winter
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've worked in IT most of my adult life.  Because of that, I refuse to have a smart home.

Give me dumb mechanical switches, a dumb thermostat, dumb kitchen appliances, and a dumb TV.


I've worked in electronics all my adult life and I recognize that if my smart home stuff were ever hacked by someone who wanted to turn my lights on and off for nefarious purposes, I could just unplug the stuff and go back to manual control.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "Smart home" is basically just another thing for (mostly) white guys to play with. That's it. Obviously, the internet providers are pimping it HARD lately because it's more money for them, but none of their theoretical uses for it are terribly compelling.

If you really feel like you need to turn on your lights 10 minutes before you get home or you happen to be cradling a sleeping baby and then immediately need it to be 5 degrees warmer or colder, you should probably rethink your life choices and/or get some medication for your OCD or ADHD or whatever it is.


I depends. My living room has 4 sections of overhead lights, 4 sections of wall wash lights, multiple lamps, sconces, etc. I like being able to press one button on the wall and have everything come on exactly how I want it, depending on the time of the day and the activity. Then I like to be able to walk upstairs and turn it all off. Same with the sound and video equipment. Out of the way, hidden in a closet, press one button and everything just works. I don't want to use a phone to play music in the bathroom, I like my built in wall keypads. I like my heated floors, my heated towel racks and heated toilet seats. I don't want them running 24/7 so a smart learning sensor on the wall connected to the main system just learns how we use the bathrooms.

Some people appreciate architecture, interior and light design. Some don't.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've worked in IT most of my adult life.  Because of that, I refuse to have a smart home.

Give me dumb mechanical switches, a dumb thermostat, dumb kitchen appliances, and a dumb TV.


My only wish is for slightly smart hall light switches that let me flick them on/off with the same up/down movement at either end of the hall.

Bonus: it could work with more than two switches on the circuit...
 
Anim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Smelly Pirate Hooker: "Smart home" is basically just another thing for (mostly) white guys to play with. That's it. Obviously, the internet providers are pimping it HARD lately because it's more money for them, but none of their theoretical uses for it are terribly compelling.

If you really feel like you need to turn on your lights 10 minutes before you get home or you happen to be cradling a sleeping baby and then immediately need it to be 5 degrees warmer or colder, you should probably rethink your life choices and/or get some medication for your OCD or ADHD or whatever it is.

I depends. My living room has 4 sections of overhead lights, 4 sections of wall wash lights, multiple lamps, sconces, etc. I like being able to press one button on the wall and have everything come on exactly how I want it, depending on the time of the day and the activity. Then I like to be able to walk upstairs and turn it all off. Same with the sound and video equipment. Out of the way, hidden in a closet, press one button and everything just works. I don't want to use a phone to play music in the bathroom, I like my built in wall keypads. I like my heated floors, my heated towel racks and heated toilet seats. I don't want them running 24/7 so a smart learning sensor on the wall connected to the main system just learns how we use the bathrooms.

Some people appreciate architecture, interior and light design. Some don't.


You sound rich
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Anim: astelmaszek: Smelly Pirate Hooker: "Smart home" is basically just another thing for (mostly) white guys to play with. That's it. Obviously, the internet providers are pimping it HARD lately because it's more money for them, but none of their theoretical uses for it are terribly compelling.

If you really feel like you need to turn on your lights 10 minutes before you get home or you happen to be cradling a sleeping baby and then immediately need it to be 5 degrees warmer or colder, you should probably rethink your life choices and/or get some medication for your OCD or ADHD or whatever it is.

I depends. My living room has 4 sections of overhead lights, 4 sections of wall wash lights, multiple lamps, sconces, etc. I like being able to press one button on the wall and have everything come on exactly how I want it, depending on the time of the day and the activity. Then I like to be able to walk upstairs and turn it all off. Same with the sound and video equipment. Out of the way, hidden in a closet, press one button and everything just works. I don't want to use a phone to play music in the bathroom, I like my built in wall keypads. I like my heated floors, my heated towel racks and heated toilet seats. I don't want them running 24/7 so a smart learning sensor on the wall connected to the main system just learns how we use the bathrooms.

Some people appreciate architecture, interior and light design. Some don't.

You sound rich


Not rich enough for garage door openers for same strange reason.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Hey Nurse!: I wired up my garage doors to be connected to the internet. fortunately, I did not spend a lot of money on it. Once it was set up I played with it a couple of times, showed it off to my neighbor, and I've not used it since. I realized it's a lot easier to just press the button on my rearview mirror once than to screw around with an app on my phone while driving.

That's why you use geofencing and a background app to open it without needing to press anything when you're getting close to home, and close it automatically if you drive away from home and forget to close it.

/Haven't done that, don't trust anything connected to the internet that much
//All of my home automation stuff has a physical switch or simple backup
///Stupid home controller for the trailer has crashed twice this month, luckily the Honeywell thermostat will keep everything above freezing even if all automation stops
////But by running the electric heaters on a virtual thermostat I haven't even used one tank of propane this year vs one a week last winter


I took it one step further and geofenced the actual garage door circuit. When I leave, if the door is closed, my door opener is turned off at the switch until I get back. When I'm a few blocks away it flips the switch back on and then I can use the button or an app. If I forget to close the door, I get a warning from an app and also a  text from Jane User telling me to close the darn garage door.

I honestly don't trust just having an app control the opening and closing by itself. This adds a layer of security in. And honestly, if someone wanted to break in, they would have to get my Google Account, Samsung account, Alarm co account and Amazon account and bypass 2FA on all of them. If they can do that, they most likely have the keys to the front door already.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a clapper when I was younger, but a couple of weeks of antibiotics cleared it up.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God liked it too........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.