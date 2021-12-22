 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   CIA Adviser saye US is closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe. Fortunately she has book coming out   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
    United States, War, Civil war, Democracy, political violence, World War II, Liberal democracy, Barbara F. Walter  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Barbara F. Walter, a political science professor at the University of California at San Diego

I bet that was easier to get into than she is.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say an economic depression is more likely than a Civil War, but both are pretty unlikely.

Just stay close to a rich person's fully stocked yacht for either and steal it if the time comes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see an outline, maybe a video game of a modern day Civil War.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it on your side of the border please.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let 'em secede this time.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.



Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An even better book about what she and the publishing company are doing by insisting on that headline

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Well, the problem is that roughly 80% of the country's area would secede, leaving tiny islands of freedom here and there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With any luck, the two sides will be The Domestic Terrorist Traitors vs. The U.S. Military. They can bring their ARs and AKs, the other side can bring their M1 Abrams and F-15s.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'mma go with low intensity conflict in the form of MAGAs occasionally shooting random POCs. Oh wait, we already have that, we call it policing.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of a "civil war for dummies" is the book?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil war: rifles vs rifles

The next one: AR-15s vs A-10s, Abrams', and spy satellites.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What side will Farkers be on? I think it's best if we are all the same side. One for all and all for something.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.


Wait until he finds out where the food grows.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


That's a great plan and all, but we know it won't end there. Give a mouse a cookie and all that. Once they secede, they'll realize that they would rather have all that blue state money they were getting before and start invading.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's going to war against who?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Kuroshin: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.

Wait until he finds out where the food grows.


You think Canada should secede too?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like I'm going to believe anything she has to say.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Kuroshin: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.

Wait until he finds out where the food grows.


California. Unless you're really into industrial grade corn and soy.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: An even better book about what she and the publishing company are doing by insisting on that headline

[Fark user image 850x444]


For a brief period near the end of 2001 thru the beginning of 2002 everything was zen.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.

Well, the problem is that roughly 80% of the country's area would secede, leaving tiny islands of freedom here and there.


I'm not sure where you think the islands of freedom would be located? Surely not in the former great country of the former United States. However, the proposition otherwise seems interesting. How much would you miss the 80%? You could still send them postcards, if they can be trained not to shoot down the drones.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: How much of a "civil war for dummies" is the book?


More than anything, it's an indictment of Facebook, so Farkers should enjoy it.

/worked on the audiobook
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: You could still send them postcards, if they can be trained not to shoot down the drones.


Which, no, they cannot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well maybe we should just divide up the country give everyone time to go to where they want to go the US or MAGA land. And in 20 years when MAGA land is a shiathole country and all the people that can do things GTFO we might entertain the idea of reuniting.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I mean, I like it. We could send them foreign aid, and troops to install democracy... oh wait, that didn't work the last time. Well...
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: What side will Farkers be on? I think it's best if we are all the same side. One for all and all for something.


The side with the cooler full of cold beer is going to get us, and we will be 8 beers deep before we even know what the ideals are.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: An even better book about what she and the publishing company are doing by insisting on that headline

[Fark user image 850x444]


Better book?  Really...
And what's with your graphic? Most of those were valid news topics. And "mentioning" that nutjobs blame violent video games, should always be said. Nothing wrong with that.
The problem is that you think the news is TRYING to scare you, and therefore you're scared of it.
Murder hornets are just a wacky, interesting topic, to fill time. If you're scared of that, that's on you.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The book makes sense, you want to get your money and get out before it hits the fan.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Kuroshin: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.

Wait until he finds out where the food grows.


By corporations, primarily.
And in other nations.
The myth that everybody in rural areas is a "farmer", hasn't been true in 100 years.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'd like to see an outline, maybe a video game of a modern day Civil War.


Far Cry 5?

That last Wolfenstein?

Alternate timeline US both times but it's a place to start.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that we are more divided than we have been since the Civil War.  But we aren't going to have another one.  And the main reason for that is that there is no territory.  Drumpfers and non-Drumpfers liver next door to each other.  They shop in the same place.  They eat in the same restaurants.  Are you ready to shoot some dude in the face because his politics are stupid?

The number of people that really want to violently overthrow the other side were all in one place on January 6th.  And weren't that many of them. There wasn't enough of them to make any difference at all.  And they walked away looking like a bunch of farking idiots that got duped by another set of idiots.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Mugato: I'd like to see an outline, maybe a video game of a modern day Civil War.

Far Cry 5?

That last Wolfenstein?

Alternate timeline US both times but it's a place to start.


The Division
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderboy: IamTomJoad: How much of a "civil war for dummies" is the book?

More than anything, it's an indictment of Facebook, so Farkers should enjoy it.

/worked on the audiobook


HEY!!! Give me a hurrmph
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - Civil War
Youtube _tsbFbKH0OQ
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, we'll just have ongoing stochastic terrorism by right wing nuts, punctuated by occasional organized terrorism by right wing nuts.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.

Well, the problem is that roughly 80% of the country's area would secede, leaving tiny islands of freedom here and there.


With indefensible roadways between.
 
Tman144
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As other Farkers have said, I think the more likely scenario is a US version of The Troubles rather than Civil War 2.0. We'll get right-wing terrorist bombing coffee shops and craft breweries and the occasional shootout with police rather than red states forming armies and trying to fight the US military.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More of the same.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I believe that we are more divided than we have been since the Civil War.  But we aren't going to have another one.  And the main reason for that is that there is no territory.  Drumpfers and non-Drumpfers liver next door to each other.  They shop in the same place.  They eat in the same restaurants.  Are you ready to shoot some dude in the face because his politics are stupid?


Charlie Kirk is one cocaine binge away from using this as a rallying cry to a receptive audience.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: aungen: Mugato: I'd like to see an outline, maybe a video game of a modern day Civil War.

Far Cry 5?

That last Wolfenstein?

Alternate timeline US both times but it's a place to start.

The Division


I haven't tried that one.  But a modern civil war with Nukes ... wait is that also kinda like Fallout 76? Heh.

I'll go check out Division.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: With any luck, the two sides will be The Domestic Terrorist Traitors vs. The U.S. Military. They can bring their ARs and AKs, the other side can bring their M1 Abrams and F-15s.


By the time M1 Abrams and F15s are needed they've already lost. Sorry to deflate your fantasy.
 
Xai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Interestingly I think it is, but I think it was the rittenhouse case that was really noticeable.

I think we'll see the following sequence of events in years to come :
1) republican president in 2024
2) peaceful protesting against something they do
3) MANY rittenhouse copycats, heavily armed and itching to murder people in cities miles from where they live.
4)one, likely more than one, ends in tragedy and people die.
5) the crucial bit : Democrats start arming themselves as standard to defend against armed republicans.

After that it's merely a matter of time until both groups clash.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tman144: As other Farkers have said, I think the more likely scenario is a US version of The Troubles rather than Civil War 2.0. We'll get right-wing terrorist bombing coffee shops and craft breweries and the occasional shootout with police rather than red states forming armies and trying to fight the US military.


US Military vs. domestic peer is extremely unlikely.
 
Peki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Personally I think we're already in a civil war. Even have named battles. We're just not going to have the kind of civil war everyone imagines.

https://gen.medium.com/i-lived-throug​h​-collapse-america-is-already-there-ba1​e4b54c5fc
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There have been times that I wanted to shoot my brother in law. Would that count as civil war? How about people in the left lane driving at exactly the speed limit? People at the gym sitting on equipment while twiddling with their phones? Start a war on those people, and I'll sign up.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aungen: Thunderboy: aungen: Mugato: I'd like to see an outline, maybe a video game of a modern day Civil War.

Far Cry 5?

That last Wolfenstein?

Alternate timeline US both times but it's a place to start.

The Division

I haven't tried that one.  But a modern civil war with Nukes ... wait is that also kinda like Fallout 76? Heh.

I'll go check out Division.


It's basically Covid 19 times 9/11 plus The Warriors. Terrorists spread virus-infected money throughout NYC and outbreak ensues. You are a sleeper agent for a secret govt agency called up to help restore order. Cities have been taken over by large themed gangs. It's a bullet-spongey shooter-looter, but the real selling point is the amazing job they did creating an authentic-feeling NYC. I was playing at the time when I made my last trip there Feb 2020. The game and the real city looked pretty much the same. Maybe fewer Christmas decorations up in the real one.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This isn't the first Civil War (which the Confederacy also lost), where each side had muskets and single action pistols. This would be a war where one side would have everything they bought at the State Fair Gun Show and training from "Red Dawn" (either one) and the other side would have weapons and technology we haven't even seen in a James Bond or Mission Impossible film yet.

Besides, Spider-Man 17 is about to come up on Disney+.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xai: Interestingly I think it is, but I think it was the rittenhouse case that was really noticeable.

I think we'll see the following sequence of events in years to come :
1) republican president in 2024
2) peaceful protesting against something they do
3) MANY rittenhouse copycats, heavily armed and itching to murder people in cities miles from where they live.
4)one, likely more than one, ends in tragedy and people die.
5) the crucial bit : Democrats start arming themselves as standard to defend against armed republicans.

After that it's merely a matter of time until both groups clash.



Rittenhouse wasn't the first, just the most popular.  Republicans have already been murdering left-leaning protesters regularly.  Sometimes with guns, sometimes with cars/trucks.  Been going on for a few years now.  Where you been?

/it's difficult to get the anti-gun crowd to, you know, get guns
//even more difficult to get them to train with them properly
///the major uptick in gun sales are likely left-leaning people finally seeing the writing on the wall, but that's just a personal hope, not backed with facts
 
Peki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: This isn't the first Civil War (which the Confederacy also lost), where each side had muskets and single action pistols. This would be a war where one side would have everything they bought at the State Fair Gun Show and training from "Red Dawn" (either one) and the other side would have weapons and technology we haven't even seen in a James Bond or Mission Impossible film yet.

Besides, Spider-Man 17 is about to come up on Disney+.


How about this?

A civil war where you use less lethal methods, so your opponent never dies and the conflict goes on endlessly, thereby making the weapons manufacturers fantastically wealthy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Kuroshin: Super Chronic: Just let 'em secede this time.


Every rural county?  That's more than 80% of the landmass.  Your ideas are interesting.

Wait until he finds out where the food grows.


Wait until you find out there's this thing called "trade" because literally no country has 100% of the resources it needs.
 
