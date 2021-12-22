 Skip to content
"So hotshot. You just convicted a truck driver for manslaughter in a very controversial case which has millions protesting over accusations of racial bias. What do you do?" "I make a literal trophy out of a Truck Brake Horn to celebrate"
    Colorado, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"To make any kind of mockery or behave as if this was a ball game of winning and losing is an outrage," Leonard Martinez, Aguilera-Mederos' attorney, said

Do you know what happens to a DA that sends 100 innocent people to prison?  They get re-elected.

It is 100% a game to the DA.  And they HATE "losing".  They would rather send an innocent person to death than admit they ever made a mistake.  Responsibility? Accountability?  Those are for the people in prison.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only bullshiat is that the sentences are consecutive. This guy won't serve even 10 years though. He deserves it, but we all know that since he's not black, accused of murder, and since many people actually saw his recklessness and saw him actually cause the deaths of people (so, not some random single eyewitness coerced into false statements by police), some appeal will be filed, he'll get out of jail and probably get some huge settlement (because, of course, he's the victim here...). If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.

All that being said, what a f*cking bad look from the lawyer. Not because of this POS who should spend a decade in prison, but because of how it disrespects the people he killed.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It wasn't a piece of evidence from the trial, guys, so it's complete acceptable.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My brother worked as a "runner" for an Atlanta law firm when he was in college. One of the partners had been the judge in the Ford Pinto liability case. He had the fuel tank in his office.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
who in the fark would make themselves a trophy (besides TFG?)
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Expecting lawyers to act like human beings? Good luck with that
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a very good argument for concurrent sentencing in this case and I think the law needs to be changed.

As for the attorney...wtf?

Does social media cause brain damage or something?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the first I've heard of this case. So he was going 85 in an area with a 45mph speed limit for commercial vehicles. There were truck runoff ramps, but he chose not to use them and tried to slow the truck with gear shifting while maneuvering through traffic. I don't get it, did he just panic and not think straight? Anyway, regardless of anything to do with the case, the deputy DA is a POS.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dear Internet People: Lighten the fark up.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.


what would happen if it were a red headed, left handed white woman with green eyes?  i love these "what if" games, they make me feel so smart.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: He deserves it


Because he make his own brakes fail?  Or because he's brown?
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: puffy999: If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.

what would happen if it were a red headed, left handed white woman with green eyes?  i love these "what if" games, they make me feel so smart.


Get the hell out of my search history please
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was part of a brake shoe, not horn. Still, the DA in this case got his white whale.  The driver should definitely face imprisonment for his actions coming off the mountain that day.  110 years, he effectively just got handed a life sentence.  I saw someone post that a vacationer driving a 40 ft rv would get a slap on the wrist for doing the same thing if any punishment at all. Truck drivers are supposed to be the professionals and one of the first things you learn is how to properly descend a steep grade.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: puffy999: If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.

what would happen if it were a red headed, left handed white woman with green eyes?  i love these "what if" games, they make me feel so smart.


Presumably white?
A woman?

She could shoot someone in the face and be out in 20 years.

/a relative, woman, masterminded a kidnapping and assault once, almost killed a guy
//she received 1/4 the sentences of the me.and n involved
///now to be fair can you really *sentence* that which has no soul?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Assholes...

Free the guy right now.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: puffy999: If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.

what would happen if it were a red headed, left handed white woman with green eyes?  i love these "what if" games, they make me feel so smart.


We don't actually have to play that game, black males are incarcerated at a much higher rate than white females for the same crimes, so we can just assume in this instance.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This is the first I've heard of this case. So he was going 85 in an area with a 45mph speed limit for commercial vehicles. There were truck runoff ramps, but he chose not to use them and tried to slow the truck with gear shifting while maneuvering through traffic. I don't get it, did he just panic and not think straight? Anyway, regardless of anything to do with the case, the deputy DA is a POS.


It was an accident. Could happen to anyone. If you were driving a truck and the brakes were glowing hot upon inspection you'd keep driving downhill, right? And you wouldn't use an emergency lane would you? And you'd continue to push on the gas pedal after the brakes had failed? Of course you would. We all would. This guy is completely innocent of any crimes.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Joe USer:

Does social media cause brain damage or something?

Judging from my post history, yes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: puffy999: He deserves it

Because he make his own brakes fail?  Or because he's brown?


Because he's a truck driver, passed a runaway ramp, and had miles of shoulder/hillside/barrier onto which he could have ground against to slow his momentum, as opposed to doing so by flattening a bunch of people? Guy didn't even have to drive off the side of the mountain or risk his own life to save those people. He just had to do *something*.

White people deserve prison for that, too.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Assholes...

Free the guy right now.


for killing people, fark you.  watch the video of the truck PASSING the run off ramp.  dude had no business driving a truck and it got people killed.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jimmyjackfunk: It was part of a brake shoe, not horn. Still, the DA in this case got his white whale.  The driver should definitely face imprisonment for his actions coming off the mountain that day.  110 years, he effectively just got handed a life sentence.  I saw someone post that a vacationer driving a 40 ft rv would get a slap on the wrist for doing the same thing if any punishment at all. Truck drivers are supposed to be the professionals and one of the first things you learn is how to properly descend a steep grade.


I was seeing some reports that he was lying about/falsified his CDL. Does anyone have the facts about that? That might not have helped his case if true. Not sure it's a century's worth of extra punishment, but still...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: asciibaron: puffy999: If it were random southern African American accused of murder? Well maybe after 30 years we might see if maybe he's not guilty... and maybe throw him a couple thousand bucks when we let him out of jail.

what would happen if it were a red headed, left handed white woman with green eyes?  i love these "what if" games, they make me feel so smart.

We don't actually have to play that game, black males are incarcerated at a much higher rate than white females for the same crimes, so we can just assume in this instance.


which of those killed people by lying about having a CDL and losing control of a truck going down a mountain which resulted in the deaths of four people?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh here come the "what if it were you!" in your passenger vehicle arguments.

If someone caused that much damage in a car or pickemuptruck, they'd probably have been going about 300 miles per hour, and yes I'd imagine that too would have resulted in a long prison sentence.
 
