 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Talk about targeted advertising   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset Council, council spokesman, ambulance services, Mare pier, Somerset Police, Birnbeck Pier, ambulance service  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 9:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Merltech: I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.


I didn't see anywhere in the article where it said that something fell on the woman.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And according to the headline of TFA, she happened to be killed just as an investigation was launched into her death. That timing seems awfully convenient/suspicious.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Spot on marketing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess "Weston super Mare" is British bastardized French or Latin for "Weston-by-the-Sea"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow! Someone finally literally mortified in a British tabloid article.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A woman has died in hospital after being injured by an advertising board at Weston super Mare pier.
An investigation has been launched into her death which happened on October 28.
Police and ambulance services were called to the pier after reports of a woman being injured by an advertising board, BristolLive reports.
The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

I'm sure the Mare Pier is super but not super enough to get a capitalized 'Super'?
Hey!  Who wants to go see a woman who got hit by an advertising board?   You think she's flattened?
If they don't take you to the hospital, you might get better?  Go for a walk?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x525]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.


There should be a law...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I guess "Weston super Mare" is British bastardized French or Latin for "Weston-by-the-Sea"?


"super" == "upon", kinda like "Newcastle upon Tyne"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Old Don Martin Cartoon:

Oh no!  This man has been flattened by a steamroller!  We have to get him to a hospital fast!
Fwilp, Flod, Blendo and Creasing

Flattened man is now folded in to a paper airplane and is "flunged" to the nearby hospital.

/Sorry.  My Don Martin is rustal'd
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Merltech: I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.

I didn't see anywhere in the article where it said that something fell on the woman.


It was pretty circumspect about how the sign actually committed its act of violence.
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Russ1642: Merltech: I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.

I didn't see anywhere in the article where it said that something fell on the woman.

It was pretty circumspect about how the sign actually committed its act of violence.


Article avoids gravity completely. Did the advertisement shoot her?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the Supermarine Spitfire was upon the Marine?  Took three years of English in High School and never touched on that

Trunk = boot
Grocery Cart = Trolley
Drive = Wrong side of the road

Wasn't a great high school.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It happened October 28th and we're hearing about it now.? If only they had a way to let us know about it sooner.  Maybe some giant lettering affixed to something...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Russ1642: Merltech: I argue that the woman was not killed by the giant advertising sign, but by gravity itself.  Until we control this force; no man, woman or child will be safe from it's embrace.

I didn't see anywhere in the article where it said that something fell on the woman.

It was pretty circumspect about how the sign actually committed its act of violence.


There must be a media blackout on publishing the details of the crime while the police build their case.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.