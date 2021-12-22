 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: don't pass out in your shed, especially if you have a homemade explosive and drugs in your house   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am voting this thread down, I do not like stupid people like this knowing how to stay out of jail. Sorry, 99.9% of the people on this thread are smart , so only .1% of the people reading will see it, but you know how Covid spreads with low numbers.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So they were warehousing drugs and explosives, yet still took their habits out to the shed?

They may be flawed citizens, but they are model tenants.  Have to love the dedication to property values.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Huh. That's some good to know stuff. This will save me a lot of trouble down the road!
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't pass out in the shed?  How else do I get through a Christmas with the family?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What it you have two sheds?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's always a couple dudes in some shed in PA. I want to pass out with women at a beach house in LA.
 
