Pittsburgh creates a one stop location for all your Covid needs
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With every positive test, there's a coupon for 10% off funeral services.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hope we don't see you!"

-Funeral Director Humor
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At first I read that as PMS.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why not cut out the middleman?

"Hey, I see you're positive. Are you vaccinated? No? Well, Can I interest you in a 'Pine Box Special', only $99.95 with proof of a positive test!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We offer the best service. You will be in and out or in and in very quickly.

Most importantly very convenient work hours to suit your schedule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Why not cut out the middleman?

"Hey, I see you're positive. Are you vaccinated? No? Well, Can I interest you in a 'Pine Box Special', only $99.95 with proof of a positive test!"


Except that VAST majority of people who contract covid recover no issue...vaccinated or not.

You people suck at statistics and risk management.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
... Also, free pork, perogi, and sauerkraut dinner for good luck in the new year. You'll need it!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yinz gotcher self some Covid dere.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There were people lining up to get the free home tests for Covid here in Ontario. Well, if you didn't need the test before, you're going to need it after standing in line with total strangers for hours. Idiots.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Graveyard?
*clicks link*
oooh so close
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gets test results --

"OK, am I all set to go?"

"Sir, if you can stick around for 30 minutes, I think we can save your family some money."
 
