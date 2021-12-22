 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Today is not a good day to die, said helicopter crash survivor after he swam 12 hours to safety   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Seaside resort, Constable, Monday, Coast, chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy, rescue team, Police, Serge Gelle  
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They ejected themselves from the helicopter...

I don't think so.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some details missing here, for sure...were the survivors wearing parachutes? I can't imagine ejection being safer than going down with the craft, unless there was some additional safety measures in place (like a parachute) or the helicopter was already in flames, or something.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was he not eaten by sharks?

Government official

Oh, right, professional courtesy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: They ejected themselves from the helicopter...

I don't think so.


Helicopter translation:  They popped the doors and jumped
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Madagascar?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart to grab the seat cushion on the way out. Apparently they really are flotation devices.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless he's leaving out a life raft being part of the equation, that's a real, live badass there.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had requested to land on Madagascar but everything had been shut down.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 475x356]


Prepare for ramming speed!!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: Smart to grab the seat cushion on the way out. Apparently they really are flotation devices.


It wouldn't surprise me if aircraft seat cushions are a combination of an outer open-cell foam for easy compression, and an inner closed-cell foam for increasing resistance to compression.  If the ratios are right then the inner closed-cell foam will retain enough bouyancy to offset any water retained by the open-cell part and the bouyancy of the avery person clinging to it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I read that book

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zafisambatra Ravoavy

That's it. I'm changing my name. I love the flow. Za-fis-sam-bat-tra Rav-oav-ee.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Unless he's leaving out a life raft being part of the equation, that's a real, live badass there.


Well, the U S Army issues water wings if they're flying over water for a set amount of time.   Two little armpit pillows that inflate if you grab the land yards and pull.   Don't pull until you're in the water.

You can also turn your boots in to flotation devices, button your fatigue shirt up and fill it with air, or take off your fatigue pants, tie the legs off and use it as an inflation device.

Watching Sgt Jansen in her red bikini going through drown proofing gave me the will to live.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: There are some details missing here, for sure...were the survivors wearing parachutes? I can't imagine ejection being safer than going down with the craft, unless there was some additional safety measures in place (like a parachute) or the helicopter was already in flames, or something.


Article stated that they were on their way to investigate a shipwreck. Just guessing here, but I would expect that they were flying at a fairly low altitude. My boss flew helicopters for the Marine Corps and a good friend flew Blackhawks for the Army. Both stated that the helicopters have to be pretty high for them to use the autorotation to prevent a deadly crash. Just passing on what I've been told. I could be remembering it wrong.
Regardless, if they were not high enough, it could have been far more dangerous to go down w/the bird than to jump out before it crashed.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the 'shipwreck' was this boy's run of illegal good and he had to take out all his 'buddies' on the helicopter to make sure they didn't find out.

Speedboat back close to shore (after 11 hour party on yacht) and swam in with this fantastical story.

/at least that's how I would write it up if this was a movie.
 
Elkad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've got hundreds of helicopter rides.  Not one ever had the doors closed, even when it was well below freezing.

Which was always fine with me.  I don't want to be fighting with a door if it crashes.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Swimming in frigid waters for 12 hours nonstop?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zafisambatra,
Zafisambatra,
Zafisambatra Ravoavy la dee dee da

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas (x3)
From the isle of Madagascar!
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I found this gif in a search for 'Helicopter ejection seat', and I just liked it too much not to share.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crap. Could be "From the isle Madagascar" or "From sunny Madagascar".
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Elkad: I've got hundreds of helicopter rides.  Not one ever had the doors closed, even when it was well below freezing.

Which was always fine with me.  I don't want to be fighting with a door if it crashes.


Same, but I've only ever been in one where the doors weren't closed. Bit fascinated.
My chopper (mostly 5 seaters) time was remote environmental surveys in northern Australia. What yours?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
farking stud
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I found this gif in a search for 'Helicopter ejection seat', and I just liked it too much not to share.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


All the grunts in the back:. What da fuq?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: jmr61: Unless he's leaving out a life raft being part of the equation, that's a real, live badass there.

Well, the U S Army issues water wings if they're flying over water for a set amount of time.   Two little armpit pillows that inflate if you grab the land yards and pull.   Don't pull until you're in the water.

You can also turn your boots in to flotation devices, button your fatigue shirt up and fill it with air, or take off your fatigue pants, tie the legs off and use it as an inflation device.

Watching Sgt Jansen in her red bikini going through drown proofing gave me the will to live.


We did drown proofing in Maryland. In December.  At an outdoor pool.
So farking cold.
When I was getting changed, I cut my toe on a sharp piece of metal and it didn't even bleed for 10 minutes.
Honestly surprised that got past a risk assessment and that we didn't have any casualties.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd last about 12 minutes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Russian KA-50 has an ejection system. Explosive bolts blow the rotors off first, and then ejects the pilots.
I guess you don't want to be flying next to one when that happens.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Russian KA-50 has an ejection system. Explosive bolts blow the rotors off first, and then ejects the pilots.
I guess you don't want to be flying next to one when that happens.


Is important to get order right.
 
muphasta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: MythDragon: The Russian KA-50 has an ejection system. Explosive bolts blow the rotors off first, and then ejects the pilots.
I guess you don't want to be flying next to one when that happens.

Is important to get order right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
