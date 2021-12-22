 Skip to content
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Recently, Guests at Disneyland noticed Splash Mountain operating normally except for one thing: the water was missing! In a TikTok posted by Mommy Mouse Clubhouse


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine what Small World would be like without water. Pirates of the Caribbean, etc.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dumb article doesn't tell you WHY there's no water!
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No longer Splash mountain but is it still "Flash Mountain?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you ever wonder what archeologists will think of the ruins of waterparks in the deserts of Amurika and Kandy?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any outfit that charges people then obsessively refers to them as Guests (with exactly that capitalization) is an outfit that will have to get along without any business from me. Regardless of whether their roller-coasters are moist or not.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was nver any water in Splash Mountain.  Walt envisioned using a clear non water liquid that would look like water but not retain germs or evaporate.  They settled on a dense naphtha type solvent that didn't evaporate.  It was okay for the passengers as long as the ride didn't take too long.

Any how, I won't go in to the number of guests permanently brain damaged because they were at Disney World anyways, but a disgruntled employee (protip: always keep your employees gruntled) to a sample to Floriduh's Government of What's Left of the Government and then the Weekly World News which took appropriate action having sold all their Disney Stock (except Disney + that's gold) prior to publication "Bat Boy and Hillary find dangerous Chemicals in Popular Ride!   You gotta Buy this Newspaper to Read More!"
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*splash at the end notwithstanding
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No water means that guests can better enjoy the 'zip-it-dee-doo-dah' song!
 
Turbogod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BEN SHAPIRO APPROVES!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aaronx: Any outfit that charges people then obsessively refers to them as Guests (with exactly that capitalization) is an outfit that will have to get along without any business from me. Regardless of whether their roller-coasters are moist or not.


Of all the reasons not to go that's an oddball one, but you do you
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should re-do this ride with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. as the inspiration.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, now it's Thunder Mountain Jr.?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: *splash at the end notwithstanding


Yep.  It's more like "the flow rate of the water coming down the flume from the top was temporarily lower than normal," but that's harder to turn into a catchy headline.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I'm not sure that is water..."
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: Recently, Guests at Disneyland noticed Splash Mountain operating normally except for one thing: the water was missing! In a TikTok posted by Mommy Mouse Clubhouse


Today I learned that society now includes something called "Mommy Mouse Clubhouse".

The last vestiges of optimism have just been eradicated from my soul.
 
