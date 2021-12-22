 Skip to content
 
Claim that Santa's reindeer are all female needs context. And the context involves castration
    Reindeer, Craig Roberts, Reproduction, Male, Female, pregnant female reindeer  
posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 9:40 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things keep getting sillier every year.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olive is definitely female
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Brought to us by the people who are always focused on what's inside your underwear?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat some men are just hanging by a thread, aren't they?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's how they keep the magic reindeer from breeding, but remember, life finds a way.

wademh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Holy shiat some men are just hanging by a thread, aren't they?


No, that thread-looking thing IS their 'thing'.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All the reindeer being female does help explain why they couldn't drive until Rudolph showed up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they were female, wouldn't there be stories about Santa's sleigh getting parked between two houses?  Or getting lost and no being able to find North America?  And, of course, the two skirts in front would talk nasty about the other reindeer except on breaks when they would all just get along nicely.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Olive is definitely female


But Robbie is clearly male... and hey, wait, why does Vixen have antlers?

Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not one for imposing gender roles on others, but Vixen is totally a broad's name.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh dear Glob!  What if their periods synchronized on 25 December?  The horror!  Imagine finding a two month old reindeer tampon in your gutters when you clean them in March.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oneiros: why does Vixen have antlers?


All reindeer do.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am skeptical.

rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Oneiros: why does Vixen have antlers?

All reindeer do.


This. Male and female reindeer both have antlers, and drop them at different times.

Last I heard, the theory was that females drop them later than males so they can drive off males and other competitors from food sources while they're nursing their fawns.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rudolph's real Lapland name is Gunnár.  Rudolph is his slave name.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe the Lapplanders know something about this.   Never trust a fox when talking about animals.

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why do they all have to be one thing? Why can't they all be different things?

Harry Chapin - Flowers Are Red
Youtube 4cVpkzZpDBA
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Males shed their antlers in November, rendering them antler-less only until the beginning of spring. On the other hand, females retain their antlers throughout the winter, as their calves are delivered in May.
https://kidadl.com/fun-facts/do-femal​e​-reindeer-have-antlers-here-s-how-to-i​dentify-them
So the antlered reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh in December are female!
 
skrewewe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skybird659: Males shed their antlers in November, rendering them antler-less only until the beginning of spring. On the other hand, females retain their antlers throughout the winter, as their calves are delivered in May.
https://kidadl.com/fun-facts/do-female​-reindeer-have-antlers-here-s-how-to-i​dentify-them
So the antlered reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh in December are female!


That's normal reindeer facts. These are magical flying reindeer. For all anyone knows, they have no gender and reproduce asexually by budding.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have to worry about the gender of fictional reindeer why?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the annual male reindeer lose their antlers bit. Why are we having a science conversation about magic reindeer?

We may as well be discussing their aerodynamic design.
 
acouvis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Things keep getting sillier every year.


old Fox News story: War on Chrismas.

New Fox News story: War on Rudolph's balls.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, because the reindeer having their antlers after breeding season is the unbelievable part of the story.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We have to worry about the gender of fictional reindeer why?


Because some people lack the intellectual capacity to process a complex reality.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skybird659: Males shed their antlers in November, rendering them antler-less only until the beginning of spring. On the other hand, females retain their antlers throughout the winter, as their calves are delivered in May.
https://kidadl.com/fun-facts/do-female​-reindeer-have-antlers-here-s-how-to-i​dentify-them
So the antlered reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh in December are female!


They could be kept at the north pole under artificial conditions. They also could have been purpose bred to retain their antlers longer.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where was its ever mentioned that all of the reindeer had antlers?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Holy shiat some men are just hanging by a thread, aren't they?


Don't call it a thread, we're already conscious enough about it. Call it a rigging rope, something thick.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We have to worry about the gender of fictional reindeer why?


I don't think anyone's seriously worried about it. Some zookeepers just wanted to point out a fun fact about reindeer antlers and how it applies to the traditional depiction of Santa's sleigh team. The genders of Dasher and Dancer aren't of any real importance to the story, and if it's a big concern for someone, they've got deeper issues.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe the Lapplanders know something about this.


Sámi
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that explains why Santa is so fat.

/ Warning: this joke is a time bomb.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is actually a topic people debate... Wow.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Ah yes, the annual male reindeer lose their antlers bit. Why are we having a science conversation about magic reindeer?

We may as well be discussing their aerodynamic design.


First, we must assume a spherical reindeer...
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: I'm not one for imposing gender roles on others, but Vixen is totally a broad's name.


Not cool dude....Chicks hate when you call them broads.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We have to worry about the gender of fictional reindeer why?


Not to kink shame or anything, but Conservatives can't cum unless they truly believe that Vixen is a boy reindeer.
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Aquapope: Rudolph's real Lapland name is Gunnár.  Rudolph is his slave name.


Pierce's racist dad - Community (3x06)
Youtube 15QFAppht5o
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rfenster: Thunderboy: I'm not one for imposing gender roles on others, but Vixen is totally a broad's name.

Not cool dude....Chicks hate when you call them broads.


I mean, I *want* to give you The Lecture, but it's really difficult when I can't stop giggling.
:-)
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skrewewe: [Fark user image 850x1192]


Everyone's furry for Santa.
 
