(9News (Australia))   Klepto cat Keith continues his downward spiral of pilfering everything in the neighborhood, now turning to drugs by bringing home a bong and a bag of white powder to his owners   (9news.com.au) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's not what I meant by 'two chicks' Klepto Cat Keith
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I swear your honor the cat keeps bringing me heroin
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like Narco the Cat, amirite?
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: More like Narco the Cat, amirite?


He was just returning the favor to his catnip hookup.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dammit! My cat doesn't even kill mice, except by startling them into a heart attack
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We all know that it's really a rogue who crossed a powerful witch and was turned into a cat.
 
