(Guardian)   Man accused of assaulting UK's chief medical officer is representing himself after his lawyer withdrew due to "professional embarrassment". Let's see how that's going   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man accused of assaulting Chris Whitty in a central London park attended a court appearance via video link from his bedroom while wearing a dressing gown

Not sure why my brain went this way, but here we are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm not judging. Some people pay good money to be "professionally embarrassed"
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Many Humiliations
Youtube zrQ-EgjJZsk
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: Hey, I'm not judging. Some people pay good money to be "professionally embarrassed"


If there are any abundantly capitalized Capitalists who want that sort of service, I've often thought of it, though less in a 'Fark erotica' way than in a 'Lord God, I want to beat a rich fark down with a shoe' way.

*It doesn't have to be a shoe.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawyer realized that it's not only an attorney defending himself that can have a fool for a client.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I suspect I know a bit more about the law than you do," Goldspring replied,"

Damn, Your Honor. Well played.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanity is brutally hard to prove if impossible.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't think there were lawyers in the UK.

Don't they have barristers and solicitors?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
UKQAnon...

has a ring to it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I didn't think there were lawyers in the UK.

Don't they have barristers and solicitors?


I think that's the difference between a courtroom lawyer and someone who fills out forms and provides advice.

Here in Canada they appear to be words for signage outside particularly fancy lawyer's offices.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Aristocrat!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chris Whitty: Police investigate video of Chief Medical Officer being harassed by two men
Youtube KslXveK-qw8


This is so annoying that they should have been charged with crimes against humanity instead of just common assault.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he mention that according to the magna carta, he is a sovereign subject of the United Kingdom?
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Insanity is brutally hard to prove if impossible.


not really. it typically hinges on whether or not a defendant was able to tell right from wrong at the time.

the defense usually cannot put on enough of a case to meet the level of evidence required for such, when the accused actions almost always show that they were cognizant of that difference at the time. it's really more about the fact that most defendants are pieces of shiat and awful liars, not "legal insanity" being some sort of unattainable or exotic thing.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just throw him in the Tower FFS.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I didn't think there were lawyers in the UK.

Don't they have barristers and solicitors?


That was before Brexit. Now anything goes as the UK fails and becomes chaos
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I didn't think there were lawyers in the UK.

Don't they have barristers and solicitors?


Lawyers in the UK are divided into barristers and solicitors, although arguably paralegals may be considered lawyers.

Barristers are typically those lawyers standing up in court, solicitors are typically those providing advice from behind a desk, but there are many exceptions both ways.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the collective crazy lie we are all pretending right now is:
this person is reasonably sane and so should just be interacted with like any other average citizen.

I find if we face the truth of us, something like 40% are  certifiably looney in a way that we're not real to let them be free on the streets on their own recognizance, nor is it rational to include their voice among the votes we have to treat as reasonably sane to take into account for our collective future plans.


A seriously significant % of us, are not at all tuned into anything remotely resembling reality.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I didn't think there were lawyers in the UK.

Don't they have barristers and solicitors?


Baristas make coffee and soliciting is a crime.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If this guy was from the US he would be a Sovereign Citizen.
 
