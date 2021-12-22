 Skip to content
(Nature)   Omicron evades the only effective covid treatment Trumpers will accept   (nature.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Virus, Immune system, Monoclonal antibodies, Antibody, Protein, Virology, antibody treatments, Infection  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You stupid researchers!  Famed scientist/comedian Joe Rogan says you've got to use these in concert with vitamin drips and horse paste.  You can't just use one, you tits.

I wish he'd get back to his comedy roots and start trolling morans by adding more and more ridiculous things.  Say, "In order for your vitamin drip to really be effective, while your getting it you've got to hop up and down on one leg while reciting from the Necronomicon, in it's native Arabic of course.  While doing this you need to play Funky Town by Lipps Inc as accompaniment by way of a kazoo shoved up your keister.  Make sure to post it on TikTok."

Just as effective but a whole lot more fun.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordBeavis: I wish he'd get back to his comedy roots and start trolling morans by adding more and more ridiculous things. Say, "In order for your vitamin drip to really be effective, while your getting it you've got to hop up and down on one leg while reciting from the Necronomicon, in it's native Arabic of course. While doing this you need to play Funky Town by Lipps Inc as accompaniment by way of a kazoo shoved up your keister. Make sure to post it on TikTok."


Don't forget the self-fellatio!

/I try not to
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the Florida strategy.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My arm is sore from my booster shot yesterday.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That virus is way smarter than Trumpers and has the upper hand since it believes in evolution and all.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or, are you just not shoving the lit fluorescent tube far enough up your ass?
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just hoping Covid kills enough Trumpers to prevent the impending civil war.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Death? Can it over power death?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: That virus is way smarter than Trumpers and has the upper hand since it believes in evolution and all.


You know that the virus isn't alive, can't actually think, and ... Oooohhhh. Never mind
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Delicious horse paste?
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"evades the only effective covid [sic] treatment that Trumpers will accept."

Death? Omicron evades death? This is big news indeed. We'll have to start vaccinating the dead, effective immediately. All of them.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was wrong. There is a God.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The hot liquid gold of a nubile Slavic dancer?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Need more bleach.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Florida will pass a law saying that it is 100% effective.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of Ron DeSantis' investment portfolio?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Won't somebody think of Ron DeSantis' investment portfolio?


Fark him.  Even my mom doesn't like him, especially after I told him how invested he was in the cure.

/I honestly think she's leaning towards Abrams in her state
//she hates both Kemp and Perdue
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: edmo: That virus is way smarter than Trumpers and has the upper hand since it believes in evolution and all.

You know that the virus isn't alive, can't actually think, and ... Oooohhhh. Never mind


No no, they have a point.  This one might not be able to think but the Virus can.

shivalikjournal.comView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One set of relatives are hardcore fox/GQP types, muh-freedums, God hates masks, the works. No untested vaccines made from aborted babies, thank you! Both got COVID, both jumped at MA treatment (less tested, fetal cell approved!) and recovered quickly, thus proving COVID is a lie and trump is god-savior.

I know it makes me a bad person, but there's a part of me just barely hoping they get an unpleasant surprise this time around.
 
