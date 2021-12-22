 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Texas prisons: lock people away for decades. New Mexico prisons: turn them into truck drivers and let them drive to freedom   (kob.com) divider line
35
    More: Cool, Commercial driver's license, Driver's license, years of teaching, training program, New Mexico, much energy, new initiative, Commercial Driver's License Information System  
•       •       •

752 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like that someone held in a cage is released to the freedom of the open road inside a mobile cage.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alternate headline:  New Mexico prison dabbling in new forms of torture via forcing inmates to play Euro Truck Simulator 2.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


Not if they ban self-driving trucks because bootstraps and freedom. We'll keep these slaves prisoners with jobs working for 20-30 years!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kristoph57: LordBeavis: This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.

Not if they ban self-driving trucks because bootstraps and freedom. We'll keep these slaves prisoners with jobs working for 20-30 years!


Self drivers will require an infrastructure investment so that the vehicle recognizes the road.

Fat chance of passing that in this political climate.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Kristoph57: LordBeavis: This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.

Not if they ban self-driving trucks because bootstraps and freedom. We'll keep these slaves prisoners with jobs working for 20-30 years!

Self drivers will require an infrastructure investment so that the vehicle recognizes the road.

Fat chance of passing that in this political climate.


Sure it will.  Just tell the Democrats it's an infrastructure investment, and tell the Republicans it'll stick it to the teamster's union.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas would only do that for rolling coal trucks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're goddamn right.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


We are way more than 10 years out of fully self driving trucks.

For that to be feasible the vast majority of vehicles on the road are going to have to be autonomous and predictable. I don't see that being in the affordability range of the average consumer any time soon
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would love to see a program where people can be given trucks rather than having to pay for them, considering how much capital they are moving and the crazy laws they have to follow.
/truckers don't get enough love
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way


What difference does that make?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


Iz it a crime to moider a self driving truck?  Askin' fer a cell mate.

Cell mate!  Not Cell Friend.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Possibly tied to the decline of the New Mexico Lot Lizard.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: ColonelCathcart: I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way

What difference does that make?


Puttng violent offenders that would be recidivists even under Norwegian like penal systems in Semi-Trucks would be a very bad idea.

Now the petty drug offenders and people who pass bad checks? Yeah giving them a Job would really prevent crimes. 
/Know a guy that passed a bad check to pay rent two decades ago and his life is still farked.
//Not cool story bro, the man has paid more than enough just let him live his life.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


This.

The whole point of rehabilitation should be to educate people, help them with their issues, and also ensure that they have skills that will negate their need to do crime again.

And this works for most first-timers, especially for crimes that are driven by desperation/poverty.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
free labor is best labor
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought self driving vehicles were already great at driving on our nation's highways and byways.  It's just when the unpredictable meatbag does something stupid near them, they have to reboot.

Observed:  Meatbag human is in left lane.  Crosses three lane of traffic, no signal and exits the interstate cutting off three vehicles
ADDED TO SELF DRIVING TRUCK'S SKILLSET.  Improves projected delivery time by .00000002 minutes.
Upload to Self Driving Truck Skill Site for immediate synchronization
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson:  "This is a hard job and I'm not just saying that to win favour (BS) with lorry (BW) drivers, it's a hard job. "Change gear, change gear, change gear, check mirror, murder a prostitute, change gear, change gear, murder."
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fox news: ECONOMY SO BAD COMPANIES ARE TURNING TO PRISONERS FOR TRUCK DRIVERS
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Alternate headline:  New Mexico prison dabbling in new forms of torture via forcing inmates to play Euro Truck Simulator 2.


At list its not desert bus simulator.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, I am disappointed in your ignorance.  Texas and yes, even Florida have already been doing this.


https://www.fleetowner.com/operations​/​drivers/article/21121395/getting-inmat​es-ready-for-the-road

The most recent CDL graduation class at Florida's Santa Rosa Correctional Institution included 45 men who had successfully completed the course.

Other states have CDL programs, too, and the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) has a clever way of making the transition from inmate to driver more seamless.
 
minorshan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I was about to raise objections if they were using the convicts for slave labor, but this appears to just be training.  Good for them!

This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.


But the memories of their cross-country serial killing spree will last forever.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I would love to see a program where people can be given trucks rather than having to pay for them, considering how much capital they are moving and the crazy laws they have to follow.
/truckers don't get enough love


Truckers don't get enough love. They're on the list of people I routinely thank (and make feel awkward) for bringing goods to my small town, even my front porch (just made an Amazon order this morning). I've seen a couple articles in recent weeks on their paying for driving training loans, bonds for jobs etc. being basically held hostage by their employers to get out from under the debt. I kept thinking of indentured servitude.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great idea, however, the companies that will hire an ex con that are actually good companies to drive for are few and far between. Obviously, these guys are low level criminals whose crimes weren't on the extreme end of the spectrum. Federal government does have a list of offenses that would prohibit someone from obtaining a cdl and driving.
As far as the comments about self driving trucks, feds have some strict rules about that in place as well.  Companies that are developing the AI will have to show these trucks are on the intelligence level of Data from Star Trek before they could be turned loose on the roads. A computer can have every square inch of this country's roads mapped along with regulations for truck routes, but they still haven't been able to factor in the unpredictability of a driver who switches lanes no signal, stops on freeway to back up to their exit they just missed, etc.
The most recent thing I saw was a couple years ago, a fellow in Texas claimed he had developed an AI for trucks and would be testing it with a driver in trucks. He was going to be using it for I20 west from Dallas to the I10 merge and I45 from Dallas to Houston.
Haven't seen anything as of late.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way


You do know that most of those people get out of prison too, right?
 
Jaesop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: LordBeavis: This training might only be good for a decade or so as self-driving trucks take over.

Not if they ban self-driving trucks because bootstraps and freedom. We'll keep these slaves prisoners with jobs working for 20-30 years!


You should probably read the article before the hot take.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: edmo: ColonelCathcart: I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way

What difference does that make?

Puttng violent offenders that would be recidivists even under Norwegian like penal systems in Semi-Trucks would be a very bad idea.

Now the petty drug offenders and people who pass bad checks? Yeah giving them a Job would really prevent crimes. 
/Know a guy that passed a bad check to pay rent two decades ago and his life is still farked.
//Not cool story bro, the man has paid more than enough just let him live his life.


This is a program that trains them for when they are released from prison. It is not early release.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Subby, I am disappointed in your ignorance.  Texas and yes, even Florida have already been doing this.


https://www.fleetowner.com/operations/​drivers/article/21121395/getting-inmat​es-ready-for-the-road

The most recent CDL graduation class at Florida's Santa Rosa Correctional Institution included 45 men who had successfully completed the course.

Other states have CDL programs, too, and the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) has a clever way of making the transition from inmate to driver more seamless.


That's great. Still, fark Texas.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's terrific. Then the civil courts can handle it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: A computer can have every square inch of this country's roads mapped along with regulations for truck routes, but they still haven't been able to factor in the unpredictability of a driver who switches lanes no signal, stops on freeway to back up to their exit they just missed, etc.


So they won't be able to work on New Mexico highways and freeways?
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I'mOkayWithThis*

/unless they are rapists, murders, or hurt children in any way


Kind of a catch 22 there because the final test for a semi CDL is to kill a hooker.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about bus driver training?

metsy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.