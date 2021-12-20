 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Great Falls Tribune)   Montana man dead after shooting in Butte. Usually that's not a fatal wound site, but ouch   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
8
    More: Asinine, English-language films, 42-year-old Montana man, United States, South Main Street, unidentified victim, Coroner, Ireland, Street  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Familiar with being shot in the butte.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you.  There are major arteries in the pelvis and the compartment can hold a lot of blood.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot shot in Butte
 
Zevon's Evil Twin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's play the "what is going on here?" game!

What we know :
Shooting reported to authorities.
Multiple people were detained and questioned.
No reported arrests.
Name of dead guy not released


Quite possibly a suicide.

Yesterday started off with something similar.
(sigh)
Damn...
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't shot in Knob
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.