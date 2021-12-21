 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Eight fire departments responded to a massive blaze at the Sillycow Farms Company, but the hot chocolate business could not be saved. Total loss. Hot cocoa sampler gift box supply chain destroyed   (wcax.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Totaled, Sillycow Farms Company, fire departments, massive blaze, Industrial Park Road, cause of the fire, total loss, company  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2021 at 3:40 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First responders could only toast marshmallows as the fire cooled down.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that's terrible, were the fudge packers able to escape?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how to feel about this..."chocolate milk" factory? Or "chocolate flavored milk"?
Huge difference.

/chocolate milk was my sustenance for a period
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: [Fark user image image 850x623]


Steamed rice?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.