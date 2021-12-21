 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Boulder police turning to genetic DNA in JonBenet Ramsey case a.k.a. "the MH370 of child murders"   (thehill.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought they had arrested the brother a long time ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is there another kind of dna?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping they'd use the epigenetic DNA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. They just now figured out DNA?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have tried robot DNA, also know as RNA
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what happened to that little girl but I always had a squicky feeling about both parents and the brother. They were always just 'off', and it was beyond obvious they were NOT a 'happy family'. The ONLY way this gets solved is if this DNA hits a bullseye! It's been a long time and the mom is dead, no idea on the status or whereabouts of the dad or brother. I guess we'll see, or not, the sample might be a dud. I'll be surprised if there is a resolution.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I don't know what happened to that little girl but I always had a squicky feeling about both parents and the brother. They were always just 'off', and it was beyond obvious they were NOT a 'happy family'. The ONLY way this gets solved is if this DNA hits a bullseye! It's been a long time and the mom is dead, no idea on the status or whereabouts of the dad or brother. I guess we'll see, or not, the sample might be a dud. I'll be surprised if there is a resolution.


Me too. It was so just, uncomfortable watching her parents discuss the case on TV. I just felt like they were hiding the truth constantly. I still feel that way today. I don't know whether they "did it," or were somehow complicit in it, but I could never shake the feeling that they knew the true facts and were covering them up.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are they also looking into the few 1000 other cases of missing or dead women?  That might help too you know.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I don't know what happened to that little girl but I always had a squicky feeling about both parents and the brother. They were always just 'off', and it was beyond obvious they were NOT a 'happy family'. The ONLY way this gets solved is if this DNA hits a bullseye! It's been a long time and the mom is dead, no idea on the status or whereabouts of the dad or brother. I guess we'll see, or not, the sample might be a dud. I'll be surprised if there is a resolution.


May never be a resolution but will always apparently be funding. Ramsey herself would have OD'd by now if allowed to live. How many missing/murdered minorities/poors/non-beauty queens could have been solved with some of this focus being thrown their way?
 
